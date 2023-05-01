US Army special forces train to defend Taiwan during Chinese invasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Army Rangers and Green Berets simulated an operation to defend Taiwan at North Carolina's Fort Bragg on Thursday (April 27).

The simulation was part of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) annual Capabilities Exercises (CAPEX) training event. Military.com described the exercise as “an insertion into Taiwan to defend against a Chinese invasion.”

A concrete mock-up of an urban environment was constructed at Fort Bragg to represent locations in Taiwan. Chinooks from the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were tasked with inserting soldiers into the training area.

Some civilians took part in the exercise, acting as “partner forces,” representing the Taiwanese military, or other potential allies.

The USASOC made it clear that the exercises were a simulation of a Taiwan conflict, and also named China and the People’s Liberation Army as the adversary for the exercises, which Military.com notes was an “unusually direct move.”

The report quoted USASOC Commander Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, who said, “(China) in accordance with our national defense strategy, is our true pacing challenge out there. Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is prevent World War III.”