Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Army special forces train to defend Taiwan during Chinese invasion

Exercise involved Chinook helicopters inserting elite soldiers into mock-up of urban environment

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/01 14:06
Army Rangers and a Chinook helicopter join CAPEX drills at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 2009.

Army Rangers and a Chinook helicopter join CAPEX drills at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 2009. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Army Rangers and Green Berets simulated an operation to defend Taiwan at North Carolina's Fort Bragg on Thursday (April 27).

The simulation was part of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) annual Capabilities Exercises (CAPEX) training event. Military.com described the exercise as “an insertion into Taiwan to defend against a Chinese invasion.”

A concrete mock-up of an urban environment was constructed at Fort Bragg to represent locations in Taiwan. Chinooks from the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were tasked with inserting soldiers into the training area.

Some civilians took part in the exercise, acting as “partner forces,” representing the Taiwanese military, or other potential allies.

The USASOC made it clear that the exercises were a simulation of a Taiwan conflict, and also named China and the People’s Liberation Army as the adversary for the exercises, which Military.com notes was an “unusually direct move.”

The report quoted USASOC Commander Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, who said, “(China) in accordance with our national defense strategy, is our true pacing challenge out there. Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is prevent World War III.”
US Army
USASOC
Fort Bragg
People's Liberation Army

RELATED ARTICLES

China sends 11 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft around Taiwan
China sends 11 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft around Taiwan
2023/04/25 09:46
Chinese aircraft carrier to pass through waters southeast of Taiwan
Chinese aircraft carrier to pass through waters southeast of Taiwan
2023/04/24 20:23
7 Chinese naval vessels detected around Taiwan
7 Chinese naval vessels detected around Taiwan
2023/04/20 09:30
Balloon trials, UFOs, guardrails and Taiwan
Balloon trials, UFOs, guardrails and Taiwan
2023/02/14 18:20
Taiwan's National Security Bureau detects PLA propaganda videos on TikTok
Taiwan's National Security Bureau detects PLA propaganda videos on TikTok
2022/12/19 17:51