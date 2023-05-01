Precision Medicine Market Strong Economic Outlook to Boost Market Growth in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Precision Medicine Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Precision medicine is an emerging approach that involves investigating whether a person has any diseases by evaluating their genetic makeup and diagnosing them accordingly. The global precision medicine market is expected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 12.71%, reaching a market size in excess of USD 96.07 Billion by 2023. North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing government initiatives in the region.

Precision medicine involves the study of patient-specific information to diagnose and categorize various diseases. It is rapidly growing in the medical community due to the expansion of various advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis, and more. With the help of growing technologies, precision medicine plays a vital role in preventing and treating various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurology, and other diseases, that are currently burdening the healthcare system.

The global precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and infectious diseases), and technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, and companion diagnostics).

The key growth factors for the precision medicine market include the concept gaining momentum in the healthcare community, powered by the expansion of various advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis, and more. The precision medicine market is also driven by government initiatives such as the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI), which is taken by the US government. The pressure to lower healthcare costs globally, growth of personal healthcare devices, the emergence of value-based reimbursement models, and healthcare digitization trends are also aiding the transition of treatment models from one-size-fits-all to stratified and outcome-based targeted therapies called precision medicine.

Some factors that could hinder the growth of the market include threats to personal data, high diagnostic costs, and the risk of hardware and software failure. The key players contributing significantly to the precision medicine market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings, and Danaher Corporation, among others.

The report covers the global precision medicine market’s overview, drivers, challenges, trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for ecosystem players, therapeutics, and technology segments, along with analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

The precision medicine market is a rapidly growing and promising area for investment, with opportunities for growth across ecosystem players, therapeutics, and technology segments. The market is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the expansion of advanced technologies and government initiatives. However, concerns regarding data privacy, high diagnostic costs, and the risk of hardware and software failure could potentially hinder the market’s growth.

