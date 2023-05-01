Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market Poised for Significant Expansion in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is projected to grow significantly, driven by the adoption of IoMT and healthcare technologies in the region. The pharmaceutical and biotech companies are focusing on enhancing medication and precision medicine solutions in the region, while diagnostic companies are adopting various technologies to improve the healthcare sector. The use of technologies such as new-generation sequencing and gene therapy is creating opportunities for the growth of the precision medicine market in the region. The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96%, leading to a revenue of USD 2.51 Billion by 2023.

The market is segmented into three primary categories: ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and infectious diseases), and technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, and companion diagnostics). In the ecosystem players segment, diagnostic companies hold the largest share and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Cancer therapeutics hold the largest share of the therapeutics segment, while big data analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the technology segment.

The rising prevalence of diseases such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, etc. in African countries warrant the use of precision medicine, which is expected to propel the market. In the Middle East, the ability of the population to afford precision medicine is another factor driving market growth. The increasing demand for customized medicine, along with the adoption of technology in the region, is also driving the growth of the precision medicine market.

However, out-of-pocket spending accounts for nearly half the total health-spending in Middle Eastern and African countries, which can hinder the adoption of precision medicine. Additionally, underdeveloped supply chains for medicines and the shortage of adequately trained healthcare workers pose challenges to research and development in the precision medicine market.

The major players operating in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market include Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and others. The report provides an overview of the market, its drivers and challenges, trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data, and an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the adoption of healthcare technologies, rising prevalence of diseases, and demand for customized medicine. The market is segmented into ecosystem players, therapeutics, and technology, with diagnostic companies holding the largest share in the ecosystem players segment. While challenges such as out-of-pocket spending and shortages of healthcare workers exist, the market presents ample opportunities for growth in the coming years.

