Europe Precision Medicine Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR during 2030

Precision medicine is rapidly gaining traction in the healthcare sector in Europe, with the region being the second largest revenue-generating area for the precision medicine market. The growth of precision medicine in European countries is driven by several factors, including the adoption of gene therapy and an ageing population. The European precision medicine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40%, reaching a revenue of USD 29.93 billion by 2023.

Technological progress in big data analytics is expected to create opportunities for the precision medicine market in Europe, while diagnostic tool companies are also expected to generate demand for precision medicine in the region. Germany is expected to have a significant share of the precision medicine market due to the number of precision medicine solutions and medications offered in the country.

The European precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments based on ecosystem players, therapeutics, and technology. The cancer therapeutics segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the region due to the rising incidence of cancer. In the long run, genetic differentiation is expected to increase demand for tailored cancer therapeutics. Big data analytics is expected to register a high growth rate in the technology segment through the forecasted period of 2018-2023.

Rising incidences of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders, along with increased awareness to prevent them, will create demand for the precision medicine market in Europe. An increase in the use of targeted therapies and medicines will help the growth of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Europe, while companion diagnostics providers will improve data collection, boosting the precision medicine market.

However, rising healthcare costs in the European region is one of the challenges for the precision medicine market, which will restrict its adoption in the region. Concerns regarding privacy and the security of personal data are expected to adversely affect the growth of precision medicine market in Europe. The major players operating in the Europe precision medicine market include Almac Group, GE healthcare, and Novartis.

The report provides an overview of the European precision medicine market, its drivers, and challenges, as well as market trends. It also includes historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the European precision medicine market, segmented by ecosystem players, therapeutics, and technology. The report also features country-wise market size data for the European precision medicine market and its segmentations. It analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles major companies operating in the market.

