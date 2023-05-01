Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market 2023 Analysis Trends and Predictions for the Future

The most recent research study on the global “Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a rapidly growing segment of cloud computing that has become increasingly popular with businesses and organizations of all sizes. SaaS involves the delivery of software applications over the internet, allowing users to access these applications from anywhere, at any time. The key advantage of SaaS is that it eliminates the need for businesses to install and maintain software applications on their own computers or servers, reducing costs associated with hardware acquisition, maintenance, and software licensing.

The SaaS market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period 2018-2023, with the public cloud and private cloud deployment models showing positive growth trends, and the hybrid cloud model expected to gain momentum in the near future. The public cloud segment currently has the largest market share, while the hybrid cloud segment is projected to have the highest growth rate.

By application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into several segments, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others such as web conferencing platforms, messaging applications, and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is predicted to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment currently holds the largest market share in the vertical segment, while the manufacturing segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The report highlights that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are experiencing growth in new data centers and service partnerships, which is driving local firms to adopt SaaS. African enterprises are rapidly migrating towards application programming interfaces (APIs) and micro-services, which enable the creation of interfaces between two software to allow users to access additional features. The SaaS solution comes with an open API that takes care of these features and is also designed to create software packages that keep the line of communication open in the inner office.

However, SaaS deployments in African organizations can be challenging because of the lack of maturity, and industries with more than a dozen players are rare. Businesses have a poor customer base, and most of the products and services require upfront financing.

The key players in the SaaS market include Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Salesforce.

The report provides an overview of the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa, including market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for various segments, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market. It aims to help businesses understand the demand for SaaS, determine the viability of the market, identify challenge areas, and develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each segment.

