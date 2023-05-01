Latin America Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market 2023 Industry Overview and Analysis

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a cloud computing model where a third-party provider hosts and manages applications accessible to consumers over the internet. SaaS eliminates the need for companies to install and run applications on their own computers or data centers, resulting in cost savings from hardware acquisition, provisioning, maintenance, and software licensing.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.79% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market can be segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud market has the largest market share, while the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

SaaS applications can be categorized into ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM, and others, with HRM having the largest market share. HRM and CRM are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The SaaS market can also be segmented by vertical into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment holds the largest market share, while the manufacturing segment is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Brazil and Mexico are becoming the leaders in the SaaS market in Latin America (LATAM) due to a maturing mindset about data-driven organizations, increased productivity, and IoT. Latin American IT professionals state that the ability to access cloud services from anywhere and at any time is one of the key benefits of the SaaS model, followed by easy implementation and reduced cost.

The key growth factors in the Latin American SaaS market are its relevance to emerging markets and its ability to give an extra edge to local businesses. SaaS solutions help structure business processes more cheaply while providing advanced technologies. The rising trend of e-commerce in Latin America also contributes to the spurring growth of demand for SaaS solutions.

However, Latin America is not a unified market, and variations in minimum salary, local problems, local realities, and local governments make it challenging to create a successful SaaS deployment in the region. The scalability of most B2SB and B2C SaaS companies depends on being able to automate processes like communication, training, and collection, which can be challenging in the Latin American scenario where only 40%-50% of the adult population has an account with a financial institution.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Salesforce.

The report provides an overview of the SaaS market in Latin America, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for deployment, application, and vertical segments. It also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The report also covers the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

