Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market 2023 A Look at the Current Landscape

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a type of cloud computing where a third-party provider hosts and manages applications that are accessible to consumers over the internet. SaaS eliminates the need for companies to install and run applications on their own computers or data centers, resulting in cost savings from hardware acquisition, provisioning, maintenance, and software licensing.

The SaaS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.00% between 2018 and 2023. The market can be segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud market has the largest market share, while the hybrid cloud market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

SaaS applications can be categorized into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. HRM has the largest market share and is predicted to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

The SaaS market can also be segmented by vertical into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment holds the largest market share, while the manufacturing segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

One of the key growth factors in the SaaS market is the expansion of large SaaS enterprises into European countries. Technological advancements, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, along with digitalization, are driving SaaS growth. There are opportunities for investors in the European SaaS market as the market is yet to mature.

However, some countries in Europe lack experienced SaaS sales and marketing personnel, which poses a challenge for SaaS companies when recruiting eligible software developers specializing in marketing and sales solutions.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Salesforce.

The report provides an overview of the SaaS market in Europe, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for deployment, application, and vertical segments. It also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

