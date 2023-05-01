Smart Hospital Market 2023 Regional Analysis and Insights

The most recent research study on the global “Smart Hospital Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global smart hospital market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services, and RFID technology. The market is expected to reach USD 55.76 Billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.29%.

Smart hospitals are a technological revolution in the healthcare industry, providing patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs. They manage a large amount of available data and integrate different hospital delivery mechanisms, leading to improved quality of life by reducing health risks and improving patient well-being.

The market is segmented by products such as smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record, and others, as well as applications such as remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Initiatives taken by governments for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, the rise in government expenditure on healthcare systems, and the increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors driving the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in both developed and emerging markets. The growth of smart hospitals is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising need for better patient care, and efficient and accurate solutions.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Medtronic, Philips, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, SAP, Siemens AG, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and McKesson.

However, the smart hospital concept has cyber-attacks as a major threat. The increasing number of ransomware cases and distributed denial of security (DDoS) attacks are just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

The smart hospital market offers a significant opportunity for growth, with several factors driving its adoption, including the benefits of improved patient care and decreased treatment costs. The market will continue to evolve with new technologies and innovations, and the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

