Europe Smart Hospital Market 2023 A Look at the Supply Chain and Value Proposition

The report discusses the growth potential of the smart hospital market in Europe, driven by the increasing demand for medical services due to the growing number of chronic diseases, adoption of advanced technologies, and government support. The European smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98% and reach a market size of USD 16.70 Billion by 2023.

The market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and artificial intelligence (AI), and the technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT), and others. The major contributing countries are the UK and Germany.

One of the major drivers of market growth in the European region is the huge amount of expenditure for medical technologies. Regulatory bodies are relaxed for the smart equipment and devices in Europe making it easier for companies to cater to the market. However, the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU) has impacted the working structure of the countries as well as the development of the medical industry.

Major players in the smart hospital market in Europe are SAP, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, and STANLEY Healthcare.

The report provides an overview of the European smart hospital market, historical, current and forecasted market size data, market trends, qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market, analysis of the competitive landscape, and profiles of major players operating in the market. It also covers market opportunities, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

