Latin America Smart Hospital Market 2023 The Impact of Industry Chain Information on Strategy

The Latin American smart hospital market is expected to grow due to the adoption of technologies. Partnerships with other industry players have also boosted the market. Internet and smartphone usage rates have grown, making it easier to disrupt digital medical services. The Latin America smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40% and reach a market size of USD 0.80 Billion by 2023.

Wearable devices, mobile health (mHealth) apps, and wireless connectivity have already entered the market, making it easier for companies to introduce smart hospital advancements in Latin America. The region has accepted mHealth and electronic health records at the greatest extent. The region is also slowly implementing remote patient monitoring, outpatient vigilance, and other offerings of the smart hospital.

The Latin American smart hospital market is bifurcated based on product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record, and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance), and artificial intelligence (AI) (offering and technology). The technologies used include AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, Zigbee technologies, the internet of things (IoT), and others. This region includes Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico as majorly contributing countries.

The Latin American region is focusing on mHealth due to mobile popularity in most of the countries. Government initiatives in the healthcare sector, specifically for smart hospitals, are boosting the service providers in the region. Awareness about digital health technologies is driving the demand for wearable health apps and digital therapeutic solutions. Investments in digital healthcare and the entrance of several digital healthcare startups in the Latin American region are enhancing the smart hospital market.

However, about 30% of the population in Latin America does not have access to healthcare due to poor economic conditions. There is also a lack of adequate resources in the healthcare industry in the region, and only a few countries meet international standards of physicians per inhabitants or hospital beds available per inhabitants ratio. These factors hamper the growth of the market.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, and McKesson, among others.

The report covers historical, current, and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record, and others. It also covers remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance. The report provides country-specific market size and observations for Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico smart hospital market segments. It includes a qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and its segments.

The Latin American smart hospital market is growing due to the adoption of technologies and government initiatives in the healthcare sector. Investments in digital healthcare and the entrance of several digital healthcare startups in the Latin American region are also enhancing the smart hospital market. However, economic conditions and a lack of adequate resources in the healthcare industry in the region may hamper the growth of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, and export and import (EXIM) analysis.

