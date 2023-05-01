Array Secures $10 Million Investment from Temasek Family for Next-Generation Algorithmic Currency System

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 1 May 2023 - On March 28, 2023, Array is thrilled to announce that it has secured a $10 million investment from Temasek Family, a leading global investment firm. This investment marks a significant milestone for Array.





The first round of funding raised $10 million in equity financing, which is a strong indication of Array's potential and value. Array has already gained significant attention and support from investors, and this second round of funding is even more remarkable.



Array is thrilled to reveal that its valuation after this investment is rumored to be over $100 million, making it one of the most valuable algorithmic currency systems in the market. Array is grateful for this massive investment from a well-respected family, which is a strong indication of the potential and value that it brings to the table. Array believes that this investment also suggests that the family has faith in its vision and the team behind it.



Array has developed innovative and disruptive technology that has caught the attention of investors and industry experts alike. Its algorithmic currency system is designed to be more stable, efficient, and scalable than traditional cryptocurrencies, making it a promising candidate for a variety of use cases, including payments, remittances, and investment.



Its smart contract platform, ArrayFi, is also a significant development in the blockchain space. It enables decentralized applications to be built on top of its network, leading to a more decentralized and democratic financial system. ArrayFi is a fully decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contract platform driven by its self-invented AI algorithm, ArrayGo. Based on the bonding curve smart contract, ArrayGo has all the advantages of maintaining stability and preventing risks while being greatly improved. ArrayGo operates independently, without any human or institutional control, and is driven solely by market actions. Unlike traditional bonding curves that are set up by centralized controllers, Array-Go learns, observes, and predicts, making ArrayFi a groundbreaking DeFi project in the market.



About Array

Array is an omni-chain protocol for application-oriented decentralized asset management, dedicated to building a next-generation algorithmic currency system. Array redefines the potential of algorithmic currency, simplifies the complex steps of application interaction, and allows Web3 to get rid of the cycle of volatility while still enjoying the creation of wealth together.



