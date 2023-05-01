Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Paraguay presidential election result preserves relations with Taiwan

Ruling party candidate, Santiago Pena, expected to win landslide victory over opposition party

  223
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/01 10:23
Santiago Pena predicted to be next president of Paraguay. (Reuters photo)

Santiago Pena predicted to be next president of Paraguay. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pundits are predicting Paraguay’s conservative ruling party candidate, Santiago Pena, will be the country’s next president.

With over 87% of the vote counted, preliminary results showed Pena winning with 43% of the vote with the main competitor, Efrain Alegre, trailing far behind with just 27.5%.

The election bodes well for Taiwan as Paraguay is the lone diplomatic ally in South America. The opposition party had threatened to break off foreign relations which stretch over 70 years, switching allegiance to China.

Opposition candidate Alegre has repeatedly said that Paraguay has not gained enough benefits from its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Additionally, switching diplomatic relations would make it easier for the country to sell its main products such as soybeans and beef to the world’s largest buyer, China.

Polling showed that the three most important issues for Paraguayan voters were corruption, the economy, and security. In addition to electing a new president, the vote also includes that of governors and members of congress.

Paraguay has a population of about 7.25 million, of whom about 5 million are registered and eligible voters.

The ruling Colorado Party has dominated Paraguay's political scene for the past seven decades. The party put forward Santiago Pena as its presidential candidate, an IMF economist and former finance minister who seeks to attract foreign investment, maintain low taxes, and reduce foreign debt.

Pena has supported maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan though this was a prominent campaign issue voiced by the opposition, which also championed an anti-corruption platform.

Paraguay's incoming president-elect will serve a single, five-year term of office.
Paraguay
Paraguay 2023 Presidential Election
Paraguay president
Paraguay Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguayans head to the polls with Taiwan ties at stake
Paraguayans head to the polls with Taiwan ties at stake
2023/04/30 18:46
Paraguay election favorite hints at Taiwan break 5 days before vote
Paraguay election favorite hints at Taiwan break 5 days before vote
2023/04/25 14:57
Taiwan confident it can maintain relations with Paraguay after elections
Taiwan confident it can maintain relations with Paraguay after elections
2023/04/18 16:51
Opposition candidate in Paraguay still advocates switch from Taiwan to China
Opposition candidate in Paraguay still advocates switch from Taiwan to China
2023/04/15 16:47
Leading Paraguay presidential hopeful would cut Taiwan diplomatic ties
Leading Paraguay presidential hopeful would cut Taiwan diplomatic ties
2023/04/07 16:11