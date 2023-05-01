Ohtani sets Statcast-era mark for highest HR vs Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning home run off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2). Ohtani is batting .394 (13 for 33) in his last eight games and .294 for the season.

José Suarez (1-1) allowed two hits in five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Rea struck out a career-high nine in five innings, allowing three hits and a walk.

MARINERS 10, BLUE JAYS 8, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit two of Seattle’s four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, to rally the team past Toronto and snap a four-game losing streak.

Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth.

Raleigh won it with a two-run shot off Zach Pop (1-1), scoring automatic runner Eugenio Suárez. It was the third multi-homer game of Raleigh’s career. He also hit a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.

Paul Sewald (2-0) worked one inning for the win and Matt Brash pitched the 10th for his first save in three chances.

MARLINS 4, CUBS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Miami the three-game series sweep over Chicago.

Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson (1-1) and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez’s single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti.

Tanner Scott (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth around two singles and A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Garrett Thompson doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight.

Chicago’s Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25. Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander’s string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.

RED SOX 7, GUARDIANS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run homer and Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer to help Boston top Cleveland.

Chris Sale (2-2) struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Christian Arroyo added a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that sealed it for the Red Sox, who overcame a strong start by Cleveland rookie Logan Allen (1-1) and piled on late runs against Cleveland relievers.

Amed Rosario drove in Cleveland’s only run with a single in the sixth inning, one of just four hits for the Guardians.

Sale took a shutout into the sixth before Steven Kwan led off with a double and scored on Rosario’s single. Sale later got an out in the seventh inning for the first time since Aug. 8, 2019.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning and Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings in Minnesota's win over Kansas City.

Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray has given up just three runs in 35 innings this season and saw his MLB-best ERA rise to 0.77 after the outing. Jhoan Duran recorded his sixth save.

Brady Singer (2-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, surrendering eight runs on five hits and three walks. Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits for Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 12, RAYS 9

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run ninth inning with a three-run homer to help the White Sox stop a 10-game losing streak with a wild victory over Tampa Bay.

Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time April 18. It was the longest slide for the team since it also dropped 10 in a row in 2013.

Jake Burger sparked the winning rally with a one-out RBI double against Jalen Beeks (0-2). Oscar Colás then hit a sacrifice fly and Elvis Andrus made it 9-8 with a run-scoring single.

After Lenyn Sosa’s single, Beeks was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger. But Haseley greeted Cleavinger with a tying single and Vaughn followed with his third homer of the season, a drive to left field that led to a big celebration at home plate.

Aaron Bummer (1-1) got the win after he allowed two runs in the top of the ninth.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help Baltimore take a four-run lead over Detroit, and Yennier Cano made sure the Orioles held on for the win.

Baltimore has won six straight series for the first time since 2014. The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half.

Baltimore’s bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save.

Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish started strong, retiring nine of the first 10 Tigers he faced and holding them scoreless through four innings. He was chased after giving up three runs in the fifth.

Spencer Turnbull (1-4) got the loss after giving up three runs — two earned — on five hits and two walks.

RANGERS 15, YANKEES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a first-inning grand slam against Nestor Cortes, Nathanial Lowe and Adolis García added home runs off the All-Star, and Texas routed New York, sending the Yankees to their sixth loss in eight games.

Cortes (3-2) had the worst outing of his Yankees career, allowing seven runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings along with four of New York’s eight walks.

Fellow All-Star Martín Pérez (4-1) gave up one run and six hits in six innings for Texas, which has won three straight following a four-game losing streak. Jung tied his career high with five RBIs.

ROCKIES 12, DIAMONDBACKS 4

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, Austin Gomber gave up one run over six innings and Colorado beat Arizona to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

The last-place Rockies also avoided tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history.

Cron’s team-leading sixth home run of the season was the catalyst for a four-run third inning that gave Colorado the lead and broke the game open.

Gomber (2-4) threw his second consecutive quality start, allowing only three hits and striking out four. Charlie Blackmon’s run on Cron’s third-inning homer moved him past Larry Walker for sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Evan Longoria’s 463-foot home run in the second inning was the only source of offense for much of the day for the Diamondbacks. Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (1-2) pitched just four innings, allowing six runs and nine hits.

