Taiwan enjoys warm weather ahead of seasonal rains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite chilly, windy weather on Monday (May 1), pleasant weather is expected from Tuesday (May 2) through Friday (May 5). However, the plum rains are expected later in the week, marking the start of Taiwan’s rainy season.

Weather reports indicate that Monday will be chilly in northern Taiwan with highs of around 24 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in southern Taiwan will reach 29 or 30 degrees. Temperatures will rise on Tuesday across the western half of Taiwan, but northeasterly winds will bring rain and lower temperatures to the east coast.

Sunny weather, low cloud cover, and high temperatures will persist across most of Taiwan through Thursday and Friday, where an average temperature of around 30 degrees is expected in northern, central, and southern Taiwan. On Friday, the Central Weather Bureau forecasts particularly high temperatures of up to 35 degrees for Chiayi, Yunlin, and Nantou.



On the east coast, after the rain expected Monday through Wednesday, people can expect scattered showers with a few pockets of sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

Try to enjoy the sunny weather during the week, but consider grabbing an umbrella when the weekend comes. During Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7), spring rains will blanket most of Taiwan, with the exception of Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, although there is the potential for showers and strong winds across the entire island, according to the CWB.