Paraguay votes for a president, with Taiwan ties on ballot

Paraguay is set to elect a president on Sunday.

This election could be the biggest challenge for the ruling conservative Colorado Party which has held on to power for over seven decades.

The polling could also put the country's nearly 70-year-long ties with Taiwan at stake.

Nearly 5 million people will choose between Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena, an economist, and Efrain Alegre, a veteran opposition lawyer.

Paraguayans are also electing members of Congress and governors.

Taiwan ties at stake

Paraguay is one of just 13 nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.

In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre has criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.

Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.

The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.

A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party

The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.

However, in recent years the party has been hit by a poor economy and corruption allegations.

Alegre has raised the Colorado Party's corruption issues at multiple election rallies.

He would frequently mention party leader Horacio Cartes, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury and resigned as vice president last year. Cartes denies the corruption allegations.

