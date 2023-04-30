Taiwan’s I-Mei Foods concludes recruitment fair in Manila

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to data from the Philippines, before the COVID pandemic there was an estimated 2.2 million Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), which dropped sharply to around 1 million during the pandemic.

As businesses are returning to normal and OFWs are going back to foreign employers, I-Mei Foods, a major employer of OFWs, has been encouraged by the Philippine government to engage in direct employment.

On Saturday (April 30), I-Mei Foods held a recruiting fair at the Ministry of Migration in Manila. Applicants gathered at the Ministry of Migration to fill out documents and take a test.



Large crowds of applicants turn out for a direct hiring recruitment fair in Manila. (Taiwan News photo)

This week, I-Mei held recruitment fairs in the City of San Fernando, Davao City, and the final stop, Manila. The company pledged to hold future events in rural areas to give applicants more access to employment opportunities.



Jerlinda A. Cruz shares her positive experience working for I-Mei Foods. (Taiwan News photo)

Jerlinda A. Cruz, a former I-Mei employee and director of the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, shared her experience working for I-Mei at the event. Upon returning home, she said she utilized her experience at I-Mei to successfully obtain civil service employment.

Cruz encouraged all applicants to use this opportunity to better themselves and realize their dreams. Some applicants from rural areas also flew to Manila for the recruitment fair.

For example, Mark Rolly Caliente came from Bulacan to take the exam. He said he chose Taiwan because of a former colleague's suggestion.

Caliente also watched a YouTube video by Kabayan Sherwin, who shared his experience as a Filipino working at I-Mei Foods in Taiwan, which showed him that Taiwan was safe and profitable.



Marlon Quines and Raquel Quines are eager to join I-Mei as a working couple. (Taiwan News photo)

Marlon Quines and Raquel Quines also attended the recruitment fair, noting that I-Mei is willing to hire couples to work together. They appreciated this leniency in staffing.

Ministry of Migration Chief Administrative Officer Ken Sarmiento said that recruitment fairs ensure the legality of overseas hiring and lessen the distance between workers and employers.

I-Mei thanked the government for assistance in direct employment fairs over the past six days, providing Filipino workers with more overseas employment opportunities.

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.