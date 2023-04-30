Taiwan Legislator Freddy Lim speaks on National Spank Out Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As National Spank Out Day is Sunday (April 30), Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) posted a Facebook photo of him and his daughter, encouraging everyone to promote non-violent education.

Lim said that as a child, he was subject to severe discipline and physical violence from his father, which impacted his physical and mental health. He noted that victims of domestic violence are prone to repeat the behavior with their children.

"When I am with my daughter, I pay special attention to my own thoughts and behavior, so I can avoid repeating the mistakes made by my father," Lim said.

Lim added that many people grow up in environments of constant scolding and beatings.

Lim said that every time his daughter cries, screams, or is unable to communicate, he will take a deep breath. He will also hug her and pat her on the back, encouraging both of them to relax.

"When she calms down, both of us try to think about the reason behind why she is crying," Lim said.

It is hard raising children, but Lim said his parents should do their best to ensure their children grow up healthy. “Encourage your children, don’t hit them!" he said.