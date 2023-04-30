South Korean tourist found dead in southern Taiwan hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 31-year-old Korean woman was found dead at a Kaohsiung hotel on Monday (April 24), and her boyfriend, a 32-year-old Korean man, is considered a person of interest in an investigation into the woman’s death.

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), and the man, surnamed Kim (金), arrived as tourists in Taiwan on April 22 to spend four days and three nights. On the afternoon of April 24, Kim called for an ambulance after reporting that Lee had “an accident” in their hotel room, reported UDN.

When medical responders arrived, Lee was on the bed and had lost vital signs. She was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived.

It was apparent to first responders that Lee suffered an injury to her anus. After further physical examination, it was revealed on Thursday (April 27) that Lee suffered blunt force trauma on the left side of her head, as well as bruising on her right hand. A doctor quoted by UDN believes Lee’s head wound was caused by impact against a flat surface or with a blunt object.

Kim reportedly told officers that the couple returned to their hotel on the evening of April 23 and drank alcohol. Kim claimed that when he woke up the next day, he was unaware of what happened to Lee.

Kim and Lee lived together in South Korea for six years before their trip to Taiwan. Shortly after Lee’s death, Kim hurriedly returned Lee’s luggage and possessions to South Korea, which further aroused the suspicion of investigators.

However, on April 27, Lee's luggage was reportedly brought back to Taiwan by Kim's older brother. A UDN report indicates that it only contained clothing, and there were no suspicious items inside.

Officers said that key evidence from the hotel room has been preserved, but it is still unclear why Kim was permitted to remove potential evidence from the hotel room, and Taiwan, following the initial report of Lee’s death. Kim’s explanation was that, if he needed to transport Lee’s ashes back to South Korea in the future, then he would have too much luggage to carry on his return flight.

Kim has been listed as a defendant in the case by prosecutors in Kaohsiung. He was initially detained, but posted bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,250).

Kim is not allowed to leave Taiwan for 8 months and must regularly report to the Sinsing District police branch in Kaohsiung. Since the case involves Korean citizens, the Korean Mission in Taipei has been contacted for assistance, per UDN.