Taiwan temperatures to rise as plum rain season arrives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said a weather front will bring intermittent rain to northern and eastern parts of Taiwan on Sunday (May 30), per UDN.

Furthermore, the weather front will dramatically impact daytime temperatures, which will drop from 16-22 C in the north, 18-30 C in the east, 20-31 C in central areas, and 21-34 C in the south.

Wu predicted that Monday and Tuesday (May 1-2) will be cloudy and occasionally sunny, though there is still a chance of localized showers in mountainous areas in the afternoon in eastern Taiwan.

The weather will improve as the week goes on, with temperatures gradually rising. From Wednesday to Saturday (May 3-5), the weather will be sunny and stable, approximating midsummer temperatures in the daytime.

In the latter half of the week, high temperatures in northern Taiwan will rise to 33 C, 35 C in central areas, and over 36 C in the south. Those who are engaged in outdoor activities should pay attention to sun protection and be careful to avoid heatstroke.

Wu said that in May and June every year, several weather fronts will pass through Taiwan and many medium and small-scale convective systems will become active, bringing the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

With the potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall, disasters can become more frequent. For this reason, the Central Weather Bureau some 30 years ago designated May and June as the rainy season, raising awareness of disaster prevention.

He said that the latest European and American weather models show that the first front in the plum rain season will arrive next Sunday (May 7). However, modeling predictions are still being adjusted as more observation is needed to predict how much of an impact this front will bring.