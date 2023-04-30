Benzema hat trick in Real Madrid win but Vinicius injured

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema's first-half hat trick led Real Madrid to 4-2 over Almeria and the Spanish league win on Saturday might have cost them Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius Júnior asked to be substituted several minutes after he appeared to bang his knee following a knock with a defender. Fellow Brazil forward Rodrygo also ended the game on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee.

Madrid is already worried about Luka Modric's recovery from a thigh injury as their most important games of the season loom.

Madrid has one more Liga game at Real Sociedad before it plays the Copa del Rey final next weekend against Osasuna in Seville. Three days later, Madrid starts its Champions League semifinal rematch from last season with Manchester City on May 9.

At least their France striker is honing his scoring touch.

The comfortable win over Almeria ensured Madrid remained in second place in La Liga but Barcelona was still eight points ahead before it hosted Real Betis late Saturday.

More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek. That defeat led coach Carlo Ancelotti to admit his team lacked motivation for Liga games.

BENZEMA BLITZ

Benzema’s treble gave him 17 goals in the league, only one fewer than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Benzema tapped in the fifth-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu after Vinícius dribbled past Houboulang Mendes and used the outside of his right boot to square the ball.

Rodrygo, who also scored Madrid’s fourth goal from long range just after halftime, produced another assist for Benzema after an audacious dribbling move. With Almeria's Samu Costa draped over his back, Rodrygo rolled the ball with the back of his boot to slip it behind the defender. He spun around Costa to pick up his dribble and found Benzema to score in the 17th.

Benzema's third came in the 42nd from a spot kick after Largie Ramazani fouled Lucas Váquez.

Ancelotti, however, may still have some worries about his defense after Lázaro scored in first-half injury time and Lucas Robertone headed in following Rodrygo’s goal.

Madrid substitute Marco Asensio hit the woodwork twice in the final minutes.

Vinícius and Eduardo Camavinga will both miss Tuesday’s game at fourth-placed Real Sociedad after earning one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.

Almeria was left in 15th place and two points above the relegation zone.

TOO LATE

Elche rolled to its biggest win of an otherwise painful season when it beat Rayo Vallecano 4-0. The last-placed side was still 16 points from safety.

