Record crowd for women's rugby sees England retain 6N title

By Associated Press
2023/04/29 23:06
England's Marlie Packer, centre,celebrates scoring her side's second try of the game, during the Women's Six Nations Rugby match between England and F...
England's Poppy Cleall, centre right, is tackled by France's Yllana Brosseau, during the Women's Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at...
England's Alex Matthews scores her side's third try of the game, during the Women's Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at Twickenham S...
England's Marlie Packer scores her side's second try of the game, during the Women's Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at Twickenham ...
England's Zoe Aldcroft scores her side's fifth try of the game, during the Women's Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at Twickenham St...

LONDON (AP) — A record crowd for a women's rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title and clinch the Grand Slam on Saturday.

Some 58,498 spectators were at Twickenham for England's 38-33 win over France.

That smashed the record for the highest attendance for a women's game — 42,579 set at the 2022 Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand.

It was the England women's team's first standalone test at Twickenham, the long-time home of the men's team.

England led 33-0 at halftime but needed to hold off a French comeback to seal a fifth straight Six Nations title after winning all five games for the Grand Slam.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports