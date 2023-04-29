Taiwan ready to launch tourism subsidy scheme ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lucky draw for individual visitors from overseas with prizes of NT$5.000 (US$163) has been dubbed “Taiwan the Lucky Land,” Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Saturday (April 29).

Beginning from Monday (May 1) at noon, a total of 500,000 foreign visitors will be chosen by the draw to receive the money either in the form of a pre-payment card or as vouchers. The action lasts until June 30, 2025, and was designed to help achieve the government’s aim of drawing 6 million visitors to Taiwan during 2023.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country drew an average of 11 million visitors per year. The figure for this year until April 28 reached 1.55 million sp far, CNA reported.

Wang visited Taoyuan International Airport Saturday to present the latest details about the scheme and talk to foreign visitors arriving in Taiwan, with one traveler reportedly already winning the NT$5,000 during a tryout.

He said the numbers of potential winners and the duration of the program could be adjusted depending on its popularity and on changing circumstances. Tour groups will also be eligible for subsidies of NT$10,000 or NT$20,000 depending on their size.

