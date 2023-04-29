Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan ready to launch tourism subsidy scheme ‘Taiwan the Lucky Land’

Transportation minister presents program at Taoyuan International Airport

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/29 19:37
Taiwan's main airport is ready for the NT$5,000 travel incentive program. 

Taiwan's main airport is ready for the NT$5,000 travel incentive program.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lucky draw for individual visitors from overseas with prizes of NT$5.000 (US$163) has been dubbed “Taiwan the Lucky Land,” Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Saturday (April 29).

Beginning from Monday (May 1) at noon, a total of 500,000 foreign visitors will be chosen by the draw to receive the money either in the form of a pre-payment card or as vouchers. The action lasts until June 30, 2025, and was designed to help achieve the government’s aim of drawing 6 million visitors to Taiwan during 2023.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country drew an average of 11 million visitors per year. The figure for this year until April 28 reached 1.55 million sp far, CNA reported.

Wang visited Taoyuan International Airport Saturday to present the latest details about the scheme and talk to foreign visitors arriving in Taiwan, with one traveler reportedly already winning the NT$5,000 during a tryout.

He said the numbers of potential winners and the duration of the program could be adjusted depending on its popularity and on changing circumstances. Tour groups will also be eligible for subsidies of NT$10,000 or NT$20,000 depending on their size.
tourism
Taiwan the Lucky Land
incentives
vouchers
travel to Taiwan
travel in Taiwan
post-COVID recovery
Wang Kwo-tsai
lucky draw

RELATED ARTICLES

Starlux Airlines chair slams Taiwan tourism efforts
Starlux Airlines chair slams Taiwan tourism efforts
2023/04/27 14:04
Taiwan’s China Airlines to recruit 100 staff members
Taiwan’s China Airlines to recruit 100 staff members
2023/04/25 17:47
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to offer half-price fares to passengers using e-tickets from May
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle to offer half-price fares to passengers using e-tickets from May
2023/04/24 16:22
Top Taiwan airport sees passenger traffic reach 54% of pre-COVID level
Top Taiwan airport sees passenger traffic reach 54% of pre-COVID level
2023/04/21 19:09
Taiwan invites foreign visitors to spend night at Presidential Office
Taiwan invites foreign visitors to spend night at Presidential Office
2023/04/21 15:59