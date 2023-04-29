National Taipei University shuts down topless action at environment fair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taipei University (NTPU) disapproved of a topless protest by three female students because they had not applied to do so beforehand, reports said Saturday (April 29).

During a sustainable environment festival Friday (April 28), the students showed up at the school’s campus in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District. On a lawn near the event, which featured stalls and music shows, they took off their tops, painted slogans on each other’s bodies, draped rainbow flags around them and sang, reports said.

The school apologized to participants and visitors at the festival, but said it would not punish the students, respecting their right to free expression. Nevertheless, they should have applied to stage their action beforehand, the Liberty Times quoted NTPU authorities as saying.

Writing on Instagram, the students said they wanted to make a statement in support of gender equality, non-binary identity, and body freedom. The words they wrote on each other’s bodies included insults they had received due to their gender, UDN reported.

Nobody should tell them what they could and could not do based on their gender identity, the students added. They hoped that their performance at the university festival would make the public think about their preconceptions.