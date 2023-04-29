CC Cream Market Size, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global CC Cream market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide CC Cream market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global CC cream market revenue was around US$ 434 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 890 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

CC cream is a multi-tasking cosmetic that acts as a moisturizer, foundation, and sunscreen. A skin-color-correcting product is intended to target areas of the skin that are discolored and finally smooth out any red or dark spots. To protect the skin from sun damage, anti-aging ingredients like peptides, vitamin C, and antioxidants are frequently added to the mixture.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in female consumers who are more interested in beauty and skincare drives the growth of the CC cream market.

As consumers use CC cream products more frequently to balance out skin tone and provide sun protection, drives the growth of the CC cream market.

Increasing demand of customers for natural, high-quality CC cream products which fuel the growth of the market.

Key market players are attempting to strengthen their positions by releasing more products that are suitable for all skin types and working to manufacture environmentally friendly products, which are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global CC cream market. Due to the lockdown and limits imposed by the appropriate regulatory bodies, several industries had to cease operations or operate with a minimum of staff. Due to people staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, CC cream demand has fallen. It significantly hinders the industry’s ability to increase its revenue.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue to dominate the CC cream market due to people’s increased propensity for cosmetics, increased exposure to the beauty industry, there is high beauty consumerism. Due to a growing middle class and rising disposable income among consumers, the Asia-Pacific area has seen an increase in the usage of beauty products propelling it to the top of the cosmetics market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the most promising growth rate on this track. The rapid development of the health and wellness sector in the area is credited with driving the regional market’s robust growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global CC cream market are:

Chanel

Kose Corporation

Natura & co

L?Oreal S.A.

Unilever plc

Estee Lauder Inc

Marico

Procter & Gamble Co

L?OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

Oriflame Cosmetics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global CC cream market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Below 15 SPF

Between 15 to 30 SPF

Above 30 SPF

Segmentation based on Application

Oily Skin

Normal Skin

Dry Skin

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

