Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size, Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Nano Zinc Oxide market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Nano Zinc Oxide market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global nano zinc oxide market revenue was around US$ 0.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.55 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The term “nano zinc oxide” describes zinc oxide particles that are smaller than 100 nanometers. More industrial goods, including paint, rubber, coating, and cosmetics, now contain zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO NPs). Nano zinc oxide has been one of the most widely used metal oxide nanoparticles in the biomedical industry over the past two decades due to its outstanding biocompatibility, affordability, and low toxicity.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
High demand for ZnO across a variety of end-use industries drives the growth of the nano zinc oxide market.
The rise in popularity of online cosmetic shopping enables producers and manufacturers to establish a sizable sales network, driving industry expansion.
Due to the increased use of nano zinc oxide in paints & coatings, food contact materials like kitchenware & tableware, machinery for processing food, and packaging materials, electronics, and textiles, the demand for nano zinc oxide has significantly increased.
Toxicology issues related to using nano zinc at greater concentrations are anticipated to restrain the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nano zinc oxide in the electronics and construction sector declined due to lockdowns, supply chain interruptions, and a lack of labor. However, the biomedical sector was less affected by COVID-19 since zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) are widely utilized as a COVID-19 disinfection nano-spray. The nano zinc oxide market is anticipated to grow at a rate of two times faster than average over the next several years due to the rapid increase in nanomaterials research and development. Nanomaterials are increasingly used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.
Regional Insights
Europe will lead the nano zinc market during the forecast period. The nano zinc market is driven by the expanding demand from the paints and coatings and cosmetics industries. Household goods, food contact materials, medical dressings, and textiles are some of the other main end-use sectors for nano zinc oxide.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global nano zinc oxide market are:
BASF SE
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Umicore
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD
SHOWA DENKO K.K
Grillo-Werke AG
EverZinc
Inframat Advanced Materials LLC
Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd
Lanxess Corporation
American Elements
Nano Labs
US Research Nanomaterials, Inc
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
Micronisers Pty Ltd
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global nano zinc oxide market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Coated Nano ZnO
Un-coated Nano ZnO
Segmentation based on Application
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Paints and Coatings
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
