Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size, Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Nano Zinc Oxide market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Nano Zinc Oxide market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global nano zinc oxide market revenue was around US$ 0.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.55 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17333

The term “nano zinc oxide” describes zinc oxide particles that are smaller than 100 nanometers. More industrial goods, including paint, rubber, coating, and cosmetics, now contain zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO NPs). Nano zinc oxide has been one of the most widely used metal oxide nanoparticles in the biomedical industry over the past two decades due to its outstanding biocompatibility, affordability, and low toxicity.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

High demand for ZnO across a variety of end-use industries drives the growth of the nano zinc oxide market.

The rise in popularity of online cosmetic shopping enables producers and manufacturers to establish a sizable sales network, driving industry expansion.

Due to the increased use of nano zinc oxide in paints & coatings, food contact materials like kitchenware & tableware, machinery for processing food, and packaging materials, electronics, and textiles, the demand for nano zinc oxide has significantly increased.

Toxicology issues related to using nano zinc at greater concentrations are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nano zinc oxide in the electronics and construction sector declined due to lockdowns, supply chain interruptions, and a lack of labor. However, the biomedical sector was less affected by COVID-19 since zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) are widely utilized as a COVID-19 disinfection nano-spray. The nano zinc oxide market is anticipated to grow at a rate of two times faster than average over the next several years due to the rapid increase in nanomaterials research and development. Nanomaterials are increasingly used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

Regional Insights

Europe will lead the nano zinc market during the forecast period. The nano zinc market is driven by the expanding demand from the paints and coatings and cosmetics industries. Household goods, food contact materials, medical dressings, and textiles are some of the other main end-use sectors for nano zinc oxide.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17333

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global nano zinc oxide market are:

BASF SE

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Umicore

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD

SHOWA DENKO K.K

Grillo-Werke AG

EverZinc

Inframat Advanced Materials LLC

Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd

Lanxess Corporation

American Elements

Nano Labs

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Micronisers Pty Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global nano zinc oxide market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Coated Nano ZnO

Un-coated Nano ZnO

Segmentation based on Application

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Paints and Coatings

Others

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17333

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17333

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/