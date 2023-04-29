Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market Size, Outlook to 2023: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global biomedical warming and thawing devices market revenue was around US$ 160 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 377 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Biomedical warming and thawing devices are used to defrost samples of tissues, cells, blood, and other biologics. Cells and tissues can be effective and successfully preserved using cryopreservation at lower temperatures, frequently below freezing therefore, these biological products must be defrosted before use.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in the number of blood banks and blood infusions drives the growth of the biomedical warming and thawing devices market.
An increase in the number of blood donors generates a need for warming and thawing equipment in blood infusion centers and blood banks.
An increase in the number of traffic accidents boosts the growth of the market.
The demand for cryopreserved embryos has increased as the number of in-vitro fertilization procedures has increased. As a result, this element boosts demand for biomedical warming and thawing devices for storage, which supports market expansion.
Large batch sizes and strict regulatory guidelines relating to the usage of cryopreserved and thawed biomedical products may negatively affect the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the expansion of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market. Government regulations and lockdown restrictions have resulted in decreased car accidents, decrease blood donation drives, and decrease in-vitro fertilization procedures. These factors are expected to impede the growth of the market for biomedical warming and thawing devices.
Regional Insights
North America region was the most lucrative among other regions in 2021.
Due to the significant presence of the biomedical industry, which produces biomedical warming and thawing devices, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry.
On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region was the second-largest contributor to the market in 2021 and is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in blood donation activity, an increase in the number of blood banks and blood transfusion facilities, and an increase in government spending to develop the healthcare sector.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market are:
Barkey GmbH and Co.kg
BioLife Solutions
Boekel Scientific
Cardinal Health
Conroy Medical AB
Cytiva
CytoTherm
Eppendorf
Farrar Scientific
Fisher Scientific Pvt Ltd
FreMon Scientific, Inc
Helmer Scientific
KW Apparecchi Scientifici
Sarstedt AG and Co. KG
Sartorius AG
ThawWorld Medical Ltd
General Electric Company
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global biomedical warming and thawing devices market segmentation focus on Product, Sample Type, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Manual
Automatic
Segmentation based on Sample Type
Blood Product
o Type
? Plasma
? RBC
Stem cell
Embryo
Ovum
Others
Segmentation based on End User
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Blood Banks and stem cell banks
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
