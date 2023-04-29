Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market Size, Outlook to 2023: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global biomedical warming and thawing devices market revenue was around US$ 160 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 377 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Biomedical warming and thawing devices are used to defrost samples of tissues, cells, blood, and other biologics. Cells and tissues can be effective and successfully preserved using cryopreservation at lower temperatures, frequently below freezing therefore, these biological products must be defrosted before use.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in the number of blood banks and blood infusions drives the growth of the biomedical warming and thawing devices market.

An increase in the number of blood donors generates a need for warming and thawing equipment in blood infusion centers and blood banks.

An increase in the number of traffic accidents boosts the growth of the market.

The demand for cryopreserved embryos has increased as the number of in-vitro fertilization procedures has increased. As a result, this element boosts demand for biomedical warming and thawing devices for storage, which supports market expansion.

Large batch sizes and strict regulatory guidelines relating to the usage of cryopreserved and thawed biomedical products may negatively affect the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the expansion of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market. Government regulations and lockdown restrictions have resulted in decreased car accidents, decrease blood donation drives, and decrease in-vitro fertilization procedures. These factors are expected to impede the growth of the market for biomedical warming and thawing devices.

Regional Insights

North America region was the most lucrative among other regions in 2021.

Due to the significant presence of the biomedical industry, which produces biomedical warming and thawing devices, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region was the second-largest contributor to the market in 2021 and is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in blood donation activity, an increase in the number of blood banks and blood transfusion facilities, and an increase in government spending to develop the healthcare sector.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market are:

Barkey GmbH and Co.kg

BioLife Solutions

Boekel Scientific

Cardinal Health

Conroy Medical AB

Cytiva

CytoTherm

Eppendorf

Farrar Scientific

Fisher Scientific Pvt Ltd

FreMon Scientific, Inc

Helmer Scientific

KW Apparecchi Scientifici

Sarstedt AG and Co. KG

Sartorius AG

ThawWorld Medical Ltd

General Electric Company

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global biomedical warming and thawing devices market segmentation focus on Product, Sample Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Manual

Automatic

Segmentation based on Sample Type

Blood Product

o Type

? Plasma

? RBC

Stem cell

Embryo

Ovum

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Blood Banks and stem cell banks

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

