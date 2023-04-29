Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile Market Size, Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global Polyvinyl Butrayl Films for Automobile Market revenue was around US$ 190 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 278 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) resin is frequently utilized in automotive applications when optical clarity, strong binding, adhesion to a variety of surfaces, flexibility, and durability are required. Impact resistance, High tensile strength, transparency, and flexibility of PVB films make them perfect for making safety glass. These films strongly stick to glass, preventing breaking even if the glass breaks because it will remain attached to the interlayer. They are also used as the primary ingredients in laminated safety glass sheets. Additionally, PVB films are used in inks/dry toners, structural adhesives, wash primers, wood coatings, and ceramic and composite fiber binders.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increased use of these films in the automotive industry, driven by qualities like durability, heat & noise reduction, and chemical stability fuels the growth of polyvinyl butyral films for the automobile market.
The capacity of PVB-laminated structures to lower heat and enhance indoor air quality drives the market growth.
An increase in the commercial use of PVB products by car manufacturers is projected to provide various opportunities for market growth.
During the forecast period, the availability of alternatives is anticipated to hamper the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) films for the automobile market. To stop the spread of new COVID-19 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive manufacturing operations were temporarily suspended during the lockdown due to the decrease in demand for PVB films used to make impact-resistant car windscreens. However, governments across the globe have taken steps to boost automobile consumption, which is expected to propel the demand for PVB films globally. For instance, the Chinese government has delayed the China Six Emission Standard’s adoption until January 2021, provided fiscal and taxation support, hastened the phase-out of outdated diesel trucks, and improved the secondary market for used cars. Thus, demand for polyvinyl butyral (PVB) films in the automobile market is projected to rise during the pandemic.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow strongly during the projection period. Due to its transparency and flexibility, polyvinyl butyral films are increasingly used in car components like windshields, windows, steering displays, and rear- and front-view mirrors, which is driving the market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global polyvinyl butyral films for automobile market are:
Chang Chun Group
DuLite PVB Film
Eastman Chemical Company
Everlam
Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd
Jiaxing Fuying Composite Materials Co. Ltd,
Jiaxing Willing Lamiglass Material Gmbh
Kuraray Co. Ltd
Kingboard Holdings Limited
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global polyvinyl butyral films for automobile market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Windshields
Rear and Front View Mirrors
Windows and Dashboard Displays
Others.
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
