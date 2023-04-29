Engine Oil Market Size, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Engine Oil market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Engine Oil market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global engine oil market revenue was around US$ 40.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Engine Oil is also known as motor oil. It is a lubricant made up of basic stock and additives. 95% of the solution is typically made up of the base stock, which is often either made from synthetic chemicals, petroleum, or a combination of the two. Additionally, additives including metal degreasers, antioxidants, and viscosity index improvers are used to prepare it.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased vehicle sales in developing nations, rising interest in high-mileage cars, and rising demand for lower-viscosity motor oil all contribute to the market’s expansion.

The trend of new competitors entering the engine oil business and the rising demand for synthetic engine oil is creating opportunities for the global market.

The engine oil market is predicted to see challenges due to factors like the surge in electric car sales and shifting raw material prices.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the car industry, which in turn caused a sharp decline in auto sales and a shortage of raw materials and other things. Significant resource limitations in the global supply and logistics chains have significantly impacted the businesses of several engine oil producers. However, over the past few months, the auto industry has exhibited outstanding resiliency. From the economic depths reached in the spring of 2020, it has recovered to provide new-vehicle sales that have increased year over year in China, Europe, and the US over the past few months.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region held the greatest share of the engine oil market in 2021 and accounted for about half of the market due to the presence of a sizable consumer base and rising production and consumption of the product in nations like China. To capitalize on the expanding potential, product developers like TotalEnergies are spending more and more in the Asia-Pacific market. Additionally, it is anticipated that this region’s population would become much more conscious of the market during the forecast period.

LAMEA region is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR over the forecast period due to the substantial demand for automobiles and the region’s strict environmental rules and emission standards.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global engine oil market are:

Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG

Amsoil Inc

Ashland Inc

BP plc

Castrol Limited

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazpromneft Lubricants, Ltd

GS Caltex India

Jiangsu Lopal Tech.Co. Ltd

Lukoil

RN-Lubricants LLC

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Shell

TotalEnergies,

Valvoline

Vip Oil Products Ltd.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global engine oil market segmentation focuses on Grade, Sales Channel, Engine Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Grade

Mineral

Semi-synthetic

Fully-synthetic

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Engine Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

