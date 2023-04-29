Sports Nutrition Market Size, Technological Innovation Focus on Business Planning Growth up to 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Sports Nutrition market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Sports Nutrition market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global sports nutrition market revenue was around US$ 35.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ 68.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Sports nutrition products are specialized foods made to improve performance and speed up recovery after sports activities like workouts, bodybuilding, or athletic competitions. These products are used before and after physical activity to boost energy levels during the activity and aid in recovery. Protein powders and sports drinks are the two types of sports nutrition products that are most frequently used. The majority of sports nutrition solutions are made with ingredients that increase energy absorption and physical capabilities by the body to maximize the results of the consumer’s efforts.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in demand from casual customers who aren’t actively participating in any physically demanding activities fuels the sports nutrition market.

The market is growing due to the rapid rise in demand for protein RTD drinks and energy bars among consumers who lead active lifestyles.

Delivery services and utilizing online have made it much simpler to find products, which is helping to expand the sports nutrition market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the sports nutrition market due to lockdowns at gyms and fitness centers. The use of clean labels and natural products is likely to acquire high traction since people are growing more concerned about their health. Increased interest in health and fitness and the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities in the post-COVID-19 context would help the market grow.

Regional Insights

North America is the main consumer of sports nutrition products. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have considerable sports nutrition market expansion throughout the forecast period due to rising disposable income, extensive promotion and advertising, and widespread urbanization. In the upcoming years, India, China, and South East Asian nations are projected to experience an increase in demand for sports nutrition products.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global sports nutrition market are:

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc

Powerbar Europe GmbH

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global sports nutrition market segmentation focuses on Type, End User, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on By Type

Protein powder

ISO drink powder

Sports supplements

RTD protein drinks

Sports drinks

Energy bars

Others

Segmentation based on End user

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Lifestyle Users

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Fitness Centers

Online Channels

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

