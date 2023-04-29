Flow Cytometry Market Size, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Flow Cytometry market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Flow Cytometry market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global flow cytometry market revenue was around US$ 4.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Flow cytometry is a widely used method for the analysis of cell surface and intracellular molecule expression, measurement of cell size and volume, the characterization and definition of various cell types in a heterogeneous cell population, the measurement of cell size and volume, and the evaluation of the purity of isolated subpopulations. It enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple parameters for a single cell. It quantifies the amount of fluorescence produced by fluorescently-labeled antibodies that detect proteins and ligands that bind to specific cell-associated molecules, such as DNA and propidium iodide. The cells are placed in tubes or microtiter plates and incubated with unlabelled or fluorochrome-labeled antibodies which are analyzed on a flow cytometer.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Technology developments and widespread implementation in several research and diagnostic applications are driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.
Incidences of diseases like HIV and cancer are predicted to increase the market share for flow cytometry.
The preference for flow cytometry in drug discovery, development, and diagnostics is expected to create market opportunities.
The market expansion is expected to be hampered by factors including expensive instrument and reagent costs, a lack of awareness among potential end users, and a shortage of technical expertise.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the flow cytometry market because of the benefits the technology has demonstrated in COVID-19 research, such as the ability to conduct immunophenotyping that enables the identification of SARS-CoV-2-specific immune responses.
Regional Insights
North America is the highest revenue in the flow cytometry market in 2021. The growth of the flow cytometry market in this region is due to rapid technical improvements, increased investments in R&D activities, a growing patent pool, and an increase in the number of applications.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge other regions as the leader in the flow cytometry market. This is mainly attributed to large multinational corporations outsourcing their research processes to contract research organizations (CROs) in Asia-Pacific.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global flow cytometry market are:
Agilent Technologies
Becton Dickinson and Company
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin S.p.A
Miltenyi Biotec
Sartorius AG
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global flow cytometry market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Instruments
Reagents and consumables
Software
Services
Segmentation based on Technology
Cell based flow cytometry
Bead based flow cytometry
Segmentation based on Application
Academic and clinical applications
Diagnostic applications
Segmentation based on End User
Hospitals
Medical schools and clinical testing labs
Commercial organizations
Academic institutions
Others
Segmentation based on Region
? North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
? Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
? Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
? Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
? Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
? South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
