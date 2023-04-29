C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size,: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast Outlook 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global C-Reactive Protein Testing market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide C-Reactive Protein Testing market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global C-reactive protein testing market revenue was around US$ 2,765.07 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,588.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

C-reactive protein (CRP) is the liver that produces the acute-phase protein, whose blood levels increase in response to inflammatory disorders. The level of CRP in the blood plasma is determined by the c-reactive protein (CRP) test. The body’s response to an injury or illness is inflammation, which involves tissues being protected. Inflammation can be brought on by autoimmune conditions and chronic diseases like endometriosis, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. The CRP protein can grow 1,000-fold in infected or inflamed tissues. The examination is used to identify infections as well as other illnesses. The test measures the level of inflammation brought on by various causes, not the actual source of the inflammation. It is an accurate early warning sign of injury or inflammation.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The geriatric population and healthcare service demand increase are expected to fuel market expansion.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to rise due to the aging population, which will also cause more tests to be performed. Thus, the market will grow.

Comorbid conditions like osteoarthritis, health problems, and chronic illnesses are more prevalent in elderly patients. These elements will likely support the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market.

The market is expanding due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular and cancer disorders in the general population.

The growth of the c-reactive protein testing market is boosted by the expansion of various initiatives by governments, non-profit organizations, and key industry participants to raise awareness of CRP testing.

The availability of alternative disease testing approaches for diseases with more precision, such as echocardiography (ultrasound) for screening cardiac disorders, electrocardiogram (ECG), and comparable products for other diseases is expected to hamper the growth of the c-reactive protein testing market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market for c-reactive protein testing market. A vast number of clinics and hospitals around the globe restructured to expand hospital capacity for diagnosed patients with COVID-19. The lockdown caused delays in the production and delivery of crucial medical supplies. Limited access to medical care, a staffing crisis in the healthcare industry, and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalization are a few more variables that have an impact on the market.

However, it has been discovered that c-reactive protein (CRP) is an important marker that rises in patients with severe COVID-19. Its concentration falls as the patient heals and the inflammatory stages pass, making it a helpful marker for monitoring lung lesions and the severity of the disease. Therefore, CRP testing increased during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market share in the global c-reactive protein testing market in 2020 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in inflammatory disease prevalence, an increase in unhealthy lifestyles, the creation of novel detection methods, the presence of important players, and an increase in healthcare spending in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the rise in chronic diseases, increased R&D activities, and increased investments in the healthcare industry in the region. India and China are also anticipated to have rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific c-reactive protein testing market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global C-Reactive protein testing market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Horiba, Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Merck KGAA (Millipore Sigma)

Randox Laboratories Limited

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Zoetis Inc. (Abaxis Inc.)

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global C-Reactive protein testing market segmentation focuses on Assay Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Assay Type

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Immunoturbidimetric assays

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

? Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

? South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

