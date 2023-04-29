AEA Salicylic Acid Market Size, Incredible Possibilities With Growth Prospects by 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global AEA Salicylic Acid market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide AEA Salicylic Acid market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global AEA salicylic acid market revenue was around US$ 274.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 517.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Salicylic acid, with the chemical formula C?H?O?, is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a subclass of phenolic acid, and a beta hydroxy acid. It is a colorless, odorless, crystalline organic acid. Salicylic acid acts as an intermediary in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
An increase in spending on personal and cosmetics care products in developed countries drives the growth of the AEA salicylic acid market.
AEA salicylic acid market expansion is driven by an increase in beverage and packaged food consumption.
The installation of strict rules especially for hair and skin products hamper the growth of the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak had an impact on salicylic acid demand and production. The global health crisis had a significantly affected on the chemical industry’s supply chain, which had an impact on the purchase of raw materials. Sales and profit in the packaged food sector grew. When the pandemic started in March 2020, consumers tried to build up their supplies as much as possible. Salicylic acid demand from the food and beverage industries grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and the beauty products market fell in the first quarter of 2020. The demand for cosmetics items has also been impacted by store closings. As a result, there is now less demand for raw materials used in cosmetics, such as salicylic acid. Instead, the pandemic positively impacted the overall market, owing to an increase in online sales of cosmetics due to the closure of the beauty and saloon parlor.
Regional Insights
Latin America and Africa are anticipated to be the leading investment areas in the AEA salicylic acid market during the projected period. This is attributable to factors like the expanding pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries and increasing consumer awareness regarding skin, health, and hair benefits offered by salicylic acid among customers.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global AEA salicylic acid market are:
Alfa Aesar
Avonchem Limited
J.M. Loveridge Ltd
Novacyl
Midas Pharma
Wego Chemical Group
Larachem Inc
Merck KGaA
Reagent
Solvay
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global AEA salicylic acid market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Pharmaceutical
Skincare
Haircare
Food preservative & others
Segmentation based on Region
? North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
? Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
? Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
? Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
? Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
? South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
