AEA Salicylic Acid Market Size, Incredible Possibilities With Growth Prospects by 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global AEA Salicylic Acid market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide AEA Salicylic Acid market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global AEA salicylic acid market revenue was around US$ 274.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 517.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Salicylic acid, with the chemical formula C?H?O?, is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a subclass of phenolic acid, and a beta hydroxy acid. It is a colorless, odorless, crystalline organic acid. Salicylic acid acts as an intermediary in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in spending on personal and cosmetics care products in developed countries drives the growth of the AEA salicylic acid market.

AEA salicylic acid market expansion is driven by an increase in beverage and packaged food consumption.

The installation of strict rules especially for hair and skin products hamper the growth of the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had an impact on salicylic acid demand and production. The global health crisis had a significantly affected on the chemical industry’s supply chain, which had an impact on the purchase of raw materials. Sales and profit in the packaged food sector grew. When the pandemic started in March 2020, consumers tried to build up their supplies as much as possible. Salicylic acid demand from the food and beverage industries grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and the beauty products market fell in the first quarter of 2020. The demand for cosmetics items has also been impacted by store closings. As a result, there is now less demand for raw materials used in cosmetics, such as salicylic acid. Instead, the pandemic positively impacted the overall market, owing to an increase in online sales of cosmetics due to the closure of the beauty and saloon parlor.

Regional Insights

Latin America and Africa are anticipated to be the leading investment areas in the AEA salicylic acid market during the projected period. This is attributable to factors like the expanding pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries and increasing consumer awareness regarding skin, health, and hair benefits offered by salicylic acid among customers.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global AEA salicylic acid market are:

Alfa Aesar

Avonchem Limited

J.M. Loveridge Ltd

Novacyl

Midas Pharma

Wego Chemical Group

Larachem Inc

Merck KGaA

Reagent

Solvay

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global AEA salicylic acid market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Skincare

Haircare

Food preservative & others

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

? Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

? South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

