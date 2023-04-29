Alexa
Fire at Taiwan’s TSMC Arizona plant limited to trash chute

Fire fighters examining cause of incident

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/29 15:16
File photo of TSMC's fab in Arizona. 

File photo of TSMC's fab in Arizona.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) new plant near Phoenix, Arizona, was limited to an outside trash chute and immediately extinguished, the company said Saturday (April 29).

Pictures were posted online of the "blaze" at the factory on Friday (April 28) afternoon, the Liberty Times reported. Black smoke was seen rising from the site, but firefighters evacuated workers to safety, according to the man who posted the images.

TSMC said Saturday the blaze had started in a trash chute and was immediately brought under control. The emergency services were still trying to determine the cause of the fire, according to the company statement.

The world’s largest computer chip contract manufacturer was planning to invest US$40 billion in the Arizona fab with operations scheduled to start next year. TSMC is reportedly seeking to obtain US$15 billion (NT$458.6 billion) in aid from the United States government for the project.
