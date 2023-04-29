How to grow and be successful in Gigs and online freelancing industry

Have you ever thought about making money online in Taiwan? One day, the same question popped into my head.

Meet Pardeep Goyal, the founder of Cashoverflow, who began his blog as a hobby in 2015 and turned it into a successful online business by 2017.

He said you can make money online only:

If you have a passion to learn new skills like content writing, SEO, designing, and video editing.

You can work consistently on your side business even if you don’t earn anything in the initial days.

He shared different ways to earn money online with me. Based on his advice I have compiled a list of 5 opportunities that you can grab to make money in Taiwan.

Opportunities for Making Money Online in Taiwan

1. Freelancing

You can do freelance work to earn money online In Taiwan. You need an internet connection and you can work from anywhere with your flexibility and independence.

You can provide services like content writing, making websites, video editing, translating, and managing social media.

You can charge on an hourly basis or a project basis depending upon the work. You can set your own price and pick the projects based on your limit and resource availability.

Freelance work is expected to grow more in the future as more people start preferring online work.

2. Online selling

As per the global reports, the E-commerce market in Taiwan will grow at 6.7% CAGR and reach US$56.4bn by 2024.

With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Shopee and PChome, you can easily set up your online store and sell products to customers in Taiwan and around the world.