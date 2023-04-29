How to grow and be successful in Gigs and online freelancing industry

Have you ever thought about making money online in Taiwan? One day, the same question popped into my head.
Meet Pardeep Goyal, the founder of Cashoverflow, who began his blog as a hobby in 2015 and turned it into a successful online business by 2017.
He said you can make money online only:
- If you have a passion to learn new skills like content writing, SEO, designing, and video editing.
- You can work consistently on your side business even if you don’t earn anything in the initial days.
He shared different ways to earn money online with me. Based on his advice I have compiled a list of 5 opportunities that you can grab to make money in Taiwan.
Opportunities for Making Money Online in Taiwan
1. Freelancing
You can do freelance work to earn money online In Taiwan. You need an internet connection and you can work from anywhere with your flexibility and independence.
You can provide services like content writing, making websites, video editing, translating, and managing social media.
You can charge on an hourly basis or a project basis depending upon the work. You can set your own price and pick the projects based on your limit and resource availability.
Freelance work is expected to grow more in the future as more people start preferring online work.
2. Online selling
As per the global reports, the E-commerce market in Taiwan will grow at 6.7% CAGR and reach US$56.4bn by 2024.
With the rise of e-commerce platforms like Shopee and PChome, you can easily set up your online store and sell products to customers in Taiwan and around the world.
You can sell your products on marketplaces like shopee.tw., momoshop.com.tw., ruten.com.tw or you can set up your own store.
To start online selling in Taiwan, here are the steps to follow:
A. Choose a platform: You should start with research and compare the various e-commerce platforms like shopee.tw., momoshop.com.tw., ruten.com.tw. You should compare each platform on the basis of their provided features, fees, and requirements to use the platform.
B. Register as a seller: Register yourself as a seller on your chosen platform. You need to provide the necessary information like your personal details and business registration number. You would need to submit a copy of your ID or business registration certificate, depending on the platform’s requirements.
C. Set up your store: You can set up your online store after the registration process is complete. You need to create a profile and add product descriptions with images, and price settings. You must provide clear and accurate product information to attract potential customers.
D. Start selling: You can start selling your products on your online store after the store setup. You can promote your store through social media, paid advertising, or other marketing strategies to attract customers.
3. Affiliate marketing
Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing where you promotes another company’s products or services and earns a commission for each sale made through their unique affiliate link.
You can promote the affiliate products to your audience through your blog, social media, or email marketing. You need to include your unique affiliate link in the promotion, which directs the customer to the product website. You will earn an affiliate commission if the customer makes a purchase through your affiliate link.
To get started with affiliate marketing in Taiwan, here are the steps to follow:
A. Choose a niche: The first step to starting affiliate marketing is to identify the product niche that you want to promote to your audience. You can choose based on your interest area, or knowledge
B. Join an affiliate program: Join an affiliate program that provides an affiliate commission on the products in your niche. For example, if you are running a pet guide blog then you can for affiliates in the pet food, and accessories category. Many companies in Taiwan like Amazon Associates, Shopee Affiliate Program, and PChome Affiliate Program offer affiliate programs.
C. Promote products or services: You can start promoting the affiliate products through your blog, social media, or email marketing to your audience. You can do a product review or recommend the product as a solution.
D. Earn commissions: If a customer purchases any product through your affiliate link, you will earn a commission. The commission rate varies depending on the affiliate program and the product or service being promoted.
4. Digital products
The digital devices market is growing with an 18.87% CAGR that you can use to sell your digital products.
Digital products include e-books, courses, software, music, and images that do not have in physical form.
Digital products have become increasingly popular In Taiwan for individuals and businesses to monetize their expertise and knowledge. Digital products offer the ability to reach a global audience and sell products without the need for physical inventory or shipping.
Digital products have many benefits compared to physical products like lower costs to create and sell, and the ability to reach customers all around the world.
5. Blogging
Blogging is about creating content and publishing it on your blog. You can write from personal stories or information about specific niches.
You can pick your niche based on your interest area or your knowledge. Your niche can be anything like health, finance, fashion, or technology. This will help you focus your content and build a loyal audience.
You can build a personal brand, share expertise, and knowledge, and connect with like-minded individuals
You can monetize your blog through advertising, sponsorships, affiliate marketing or selling your own products.
Challenges for Making Money Online in Taiwan
You can face a few challenges in your journey to make online money depending on your online business and target audience.
1. Language barriers
Taiwan is a multilingual country, and language barriers can be a challenge for those looking to make money online. It’s important to be able to communicate effectively with potential customers or clients, so having language skills in Mandarin and/or English can be a big advantage.
2. Cultural differences
Taiwan has a unique culture, and it’s important to understand the cultural differences when doing business online. For example, Taiwanese customers may have different expectations and preferences when it comes to customer service and product offerings.
3. Investment Requirement
You can start freelancing without investment but if you want to sell products online or start your online business you need to invest some initial capital.
if you are solely looking for a no-investment money-making option, your earning potential may be limited.
Wrap Up
You can leverage various methods like freelancing, online selling, affiliate marketing, and digital products to generate income and reach a global audience.
You can start your blog and offer freelance content writing services in the same niche. You can also sell your own digital products on your blog or earn affiliate commissions by promoting other people’s products.