Dicing Tapes Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023-2031

The global dicing tapes market revenue was around US$ 1,311.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,366.5 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Dicing tapes have a sticky backing that holds Wafers and is kept in place on a thin sheet of metal frame. Depending on how it is used for dicing, dicing tape has various characteristics. Smaller sizes require UV-curable tapes, whereas bigger die sizes require non-UV dicing tape. Die, dice, or dies are the terms used to describe the wafer pieces that are still on the dicing tape after dicing.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Dicing tapes can be used for a variety of electronic components, their use in the semiconductor industry. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.
The low cost of producing dicing tapes leads to lower prices for such tapes, which in turn is increasing consumer demand for dicing tapes which drives the market growth.
An increase in the development of smaller electronic components for building lightweight electronic products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global dicing tapes market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, a number of big businesses in the dicing tapes market were forced to halt their production. This halt in business activities has a direct impact on the sales of the dicing tapes.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is undergoing revolutionary development in the manufacturing of electronic devices. China is a significant market for dicing tapes due to the increasing production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG), which is accounted for more than half of the Asia Pacific market share.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global dicing tapes market are:
3M Company
AI technology
Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd
Denka Company Limited
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
Hitachi Chemical Company
LINTEC Corporation
Loadpoint
Mitsui Chemicals
Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan
Nitto Denko Corp
Pantech Tape Co. Ltd
QES GROUP BERHAD
Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd
Solar Plus Company
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd
Ultron Systems
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global dicing tapes market segmentation focuses on Thickness, Product, Material, and Region.
Segmentation based on Thickness
Below 85 Micron
86-125 Micron
126-150 Micron
Above 150 Micron
Segmentation based on Product
UV Curable
Non UV Curable
Segmentation based on Material
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Polyolefin
Polyvinyl Chloride
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
