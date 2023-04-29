Dicing Tapes Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023-2031

The global dicing tapes market revenue was around US$ 1,311.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,366.5 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Dicing tapes have a sticky backing that holds Wafers and is kept in place on a thin sheet of metal frame. Depending on how it is used for dicing, dicing tape has various characteristics. Smaller sizes require UV-curable tapes, whereas bigger die sizes require non-UV dicing tape. Die, dice, or dies are the terms used to describe the wafer pieces that are still on the dicing tape after dicing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Dicing tapes can be used for a variety of electronic components, their use in the semiconductor industry. Thus, this factor fuels the market growth.

The low cost of producing dicing tapes leads to lower prices for such tapes, which in turn is increasing consumer demand for dicing tapes which drives the market growth.

An increase in the development of smaller electronic components for building lightweight electronic products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global dicing tapes market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, a number of big businesses in the dicing tapes market were forced to halt their production. This halt in business activities has a direct impact on the sales of the dicing tapes.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is undergoing revolutionary development in the manufacturing of electronic devices. China is a significant market for dicing tapes due to the increasing production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG), which is accounted for more than half of the Asia Pacific market share.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global dicing tapes market are:

3M Company

AI technology

Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd

Denka Company Limited

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Hitachi Chemical Company

LINTEC Corporation

Loadpoint

Mitsui Chemicals

Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan

Nitto Denko Corp

Pantech Tape Co. Ltd

QES GROUP BERHAD

Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd

Solar Plus Company

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

Ultron Systems

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global dicing tapes market segmentation focuses on Thickness, Product, Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Thickness

Below 85 Micron

86-125 Micron

126-150 Micron

Above 150 Micron

Segmentation based on Product

UV Curable

Non UV Curable

Segmentation based on Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyolefin

Polyvinyl Chloride

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

