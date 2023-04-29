Biodegradable Cups Market Size, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Biodegradable Cups market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Biodegradable Cups market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global biodegradable cups market revenue was around US$ 458.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The term “biodegradable” refers to materials that can decompose naturally through the action of microbes. The PLA coating, wheat straws, sugarcane starch, corn, and paper used to make biodegradable cups are all easily disposed of and recycled. The PLA coating, also known as polylactic acid, is made from resources that are both renewable and biodegradable.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Governmental efforts to ban single-use plastics and severe regulatory restrictions on the production of cups made from conventional plastics fuel the growth of the biodegradable cups market.
The biodegradable cups market is now in its introductory stage of development and is anticipated to look into new growth potential.
Due to strict government rules, the majority of producers in sectors including packaging, textiles, and agriculture are switching to biobased plastic to make cups. These factors have a significant impact on the market growth.
The high cost of biodegradable cups compared to their conventional counterparts has a negative impact on the market’s growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
During COVID-19 pandemic Construction, manufacturing, lodging, and tourism businesses were severely impacted. Manufacturing operations were suspended or limited. This resulted in a decrease in the production of various pieces of equipment needed to make biodegradable cups as well as their demand in the market, which in turn restrained the market’s expansion for such products.
Regional Insights
Europe accounted for the largest regional biodegradable cups market. The European Union’s prohibition on single-use plastics and the general high awareness of plastic waste are expected to drive the regional market throughout the forecast period.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the region with the quickest rate of growth. The region’s market is expected to grow due to the rising disposable income and rising living standards in developing nations like China and India.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global biodegradable cups market are:
Benders Paper Cup Company
Bio Futura B.V.
B-V-O International GmbH
Colpac Ltd
Dart Container Corporation
Eco-Products
Fabri-Kal
Genpak
Go-Pak UK LTD
Good Start Packaging
Huhtamaki Oyj
Konie Cups International
Leetha Group
Lollicup USA Inc
Pactiv LLC
Scyphus
World Centric
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global biodegradable cups market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Capacity, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Double walled
Triple walled
Single-walled
Segmentation based on Application
Food
Beverages
Segmentation based on Capacity
Up to 7 oz
8 to 14 oz
14 to 20 oz
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
