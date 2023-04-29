Biodegradable Cups Market Size, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Biodegradable Cups market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Biodegradable Cups market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global biodegradable cups market revenue was around US$ 458.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The term “biodegradable” refers to materials that can decompose naturally through the action of microbes. The PLA coating, wheat straws, sugarcane starch, corn, and paper used to make biodegradable cups are all easily disposed of and recycled. The PLA coating, also known as polylactic acid, is made from resources that are both renewable and biodegradable.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Governmental efforts to ban single-use plastics and severe regulatory restrictions on the production of cups made from conventional plastics fuel the growth of the biodegradable cups market.

The biodegradable cups market is now in its introductory stage of development and is anticipated to look into new growth potential.

Due to strict government rules, the majority of producers in sectors including packaging, textiles, and agriculture are switching to biobased plastic to make cups. These factors have a significant impact on the market growth.

The high cost of biodegradable cups compared to their conventional counterparts has a negative impact on the market’s growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During COVID-19 pandemic Construction, manufacturing, lodging, and tourism businesses were severely impacted. Manufacturing operations were suspended or limited. This resulted in a decrease in the production of various pieces of equipment needed to make biodegradable cups as well as their demand in the market, which in turn restrained the market’s expansion for such products.

Regional Insights

Europe accounted for the largest regional biodegradable cups market. The European Union’s prohibition on single-use plastics and the general high awareness of plastic waste are expected to drive the regional market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the region with the quickest rate of growth. The region’s market is expected to grow due to the rising disposable income and rising living standards in developing nations like China and India.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global biodegradable cups market are:

Benders Paper Cup Company

Bio Futura B.V.

B-V-O International GmbH

Colpac Ltd

Dart Container Corporation

Eco-Products

Fabri-Kal

Genpak

Go-Pak UK LTD

Good Start Packaging

Huhtamaki Oyj

Konie Cups International

Leetha Group

Lollicup USA Inc

Pactiv LLC

Scyphus

World Centric

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global biodegradable cups market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Capacity, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Double walled

Triple walled

Single-walled

Segmentation based on Application

Food

Beverages

Segmentation based on Capacity

Up to 7 oz

8 to 14 oz

14 to 20 oz

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

