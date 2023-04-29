Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size, CAGR, Volume and Value 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Refrigerated Warehousing market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Refrigerated Warehousing market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global refrigerated warehousing market revenue was around US$ 130 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 413 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The term “refrigerated warehousing,” often known as “cold storage,” refers to a technique used to keep products that require the right temperature to preserve their freshness. A refrigeration system that is used in a refrigerated warehouse helps to maintain a suitable atmosphere and temperature in accordance with the requirements of each item being stored.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising demand for perishable goods and the rise in refrigerated warehouses fuels market growth.

The adoption of technologies by the refrigerated warehousing industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities which drive market growth.

High operating costs are the issue impeding market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the refrigerated warehousing market. Due to lockdowns imposed by the government, restaurants, supermarkets, and other businesses had to close, which in turn had an impact on the demand for refrigerated warehouses.

Additionally, COVID-19 caused a significant shift in consumer demand away from “food away from home” such as restaurants, food, and services and towards food consumed at home. Due to the pandemic, less packaged food and meals eaten in hotels, restaurants, and cafes were in demand. Customers started looking for fresh food rather than packaged or canned food to retain good health. Due to their numerous health advantages, vegetables, and fruits have seen a significant increase in demand during the pandemic. In addition, the installation of lockdown and transportation posed numerous difficulties for the food and beverage business.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the refrigerated warehousing market. The fast manufacturing of frozen food and the requirement for chilled storage in the pharmaceutical industry are two factors that are projected to boost market expansion in this area. The market in Asia-Pacific is also expanding due to the ongoing development of refrigerated warehouses for temperature-sensitive commodities.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global refrigerated warehousing market are:

Americold Logistics LLC

Lineage Logistics Holding

XPO Logistics Inc

AGRO Merchants Group

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc

Interstate Warehousing Inc

Frialsa Frigorificos

S.A. de C.V.

VX Cold Chain Logistics

Burris Logistics

United States Cold Storage Inc

Trenton Cold Storage Inc

Congebec Logistics Inc

Confederation Freezers

Nor-Am Cold Storage

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global refrigerated warehousing market segmentation focuses on Ownership, Temperature, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Ownership

Public

Private and Semi-private

Segmentation based on Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

Segmentation based on Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Meat & Sea Food

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Fruits & Vegetables

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

