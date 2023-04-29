Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size, CAGR, Volume and Value 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Refrigerated Warehousing market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Refrigerated Warehousing market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global refrigerated warehousing market revenue was around US$ 130 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 413 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The term “refrigerated warehousing,” often known as “cold storage,” refers to a technique used to keep products that require the right temperature to preserve their freshness. A refrigeration system that is used in a refrigerated warehouse helps to maintain a suitable atmosphere and temperature in accordance with the requirements of each item being stored.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising demand for perishable goods and the rise in refrigerated warehouses fuels market growth.
The adoption of technologies by the refrigerated warehousing industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities which drive market growth.
High operating costs are the issue impeding market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the refrigerated warehousing market. Due to lockdowns imposed by the government, restaurants, supermarkets, and other businesses had to close, which in turn had an impact on the demand for refrigerated warehouses.
Additionally, COVID-19 caused a significant shift in consumer demand away from “food away from home” such as restaurants, food, and services and towards food consumed at home. Due to the pandemic, less packaged food and meals eaten in hotels, restaurants, and cafes were in demand. Customers started looking for fresh food rather than packaged or canned food to retain good health. Due to their numerous health advantages, vegetables, and fruits have seen a significant increase in demand during the pandemic. In addition, the installation of lockdown and transportation posed numerous difficulties for the food and beverage business.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the refrigerated warehousing market. The fast manufacturing of frozen food and the requirement for chilled storage in the pharmaceutical industry are two factors that are projected to boost market expansion in this area. The market in Asia-Pacific is also expanding due to the ongoing development of refrigerated warehouses for temperature-sensitive commodities.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global refrigerated warehousing market are:
Americold Logistics LLC
Lineage Logistics Holding
XPO Logistics Inc
AGRO Merchants Group
NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group Inc
Interstate Warehousing Inc
Frialsa Frigorificos
S.A. de C.V.
VX Cold Chain Logistics
Burris Logistics
United States Cold Storage Inc
Trenton Cold Storage Inc
Congebec Logistics Inc
Confederation Freezers
Nor-Am Cold Storage
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global refrigerated warehousing market segmentation focuses on Ownership, Temperature, Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Ownership
Public
Private and Semi-private
Segmentation based on Temperature
Chilled
Frozen
Segmentation based on Application
Bakery & Confectionary
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Meat & Sea Food
Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
Others
Fruits & Vegetables
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
