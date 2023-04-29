Connected Truck Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Connected Truck market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Connected Truck market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global connected truck market revenue was around US$ 22.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 97.40 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
A connected truck integrates advanced digital-age technology such as enhanced driver assistance systems, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, and fleet management systems. Connected trucks provide connectivity on wheels by combining strong network technology with performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and security. By connecting to web networks in this way, the driver can communicate in real-time. Additionally, connected trucks are used because they have features that let the driver control the truck remotely and receive quick status updates.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The ease of vehicle diagnosis and increased telematics use in the automotive sector fuels the growth of the connected truck market.
The development of self-driving trucks is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities which fuel market growth.
Threats from cyberattacks and a lack of uninterrupted and seamless internet connectivity may hamper the market’s expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects have resulted in supply-chain disruptions that have decreased auto sales, created a shortage of semiconductor components, and forced the temporary closure of numerous production facilities around the world, which in turn impacted the demand of the connected truck market. In addition, heavy-duty truck producers had trouble meeting demand as shortages of semiconductors and other parts restrained production. Several automobile manufacturers also experienced shortages of components, such as semiconductor chips, and others, which further delayed the production of connected trucks.
Regional Insights
North America dominates the connected truck market. The adoption of a new telematics platform for safe and economical fleet management and the investment collaboration between telematics and car insurance companies are expected to lead to significant growth in the connected truck market in North America. Additionally, the development of the connected truck market in North America is fueled by the adoption of advanced telematics solutions by major market participants.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global connected truck market are:
Continental AG
AB Volvo
BorgWarner Inc
Denso Corporation
Harman International
Magna International Inc
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Verizon Communications Inc
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Sierra Wireless, Inc
Geotab Inc
TomTom International BV
Trimble Inc
Mix Telematics
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global connected truck market segmentation focuses on Communication Type, Range, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Communication Type
Vehicle-To-Vehicle
Vehicle-To-Cloud
Vehicle-To-Infrastructure
Segmentation based on Range
Dedicated Short Range
Long Range/Cellular Network
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Segmentation based on Application
Driver Assistance
Safety
Entertainment
Well-being
Vehicle Management
Mobility Management
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
