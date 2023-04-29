Connected Truck Market Size, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Connected Truck market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The worldwide Connected Truck market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.

The global connected truck market revenue was around US$ 22.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 97.40 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A connected truck integrates advanced digital-age technology such as enhanced driver assistance systems, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, and fleet management systems. Connected trucks provide connectivity on wheels by combining strong network technology with performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and security. By connecting to web networks in this way, the driver can communicate in real-time. Additionally, connected trucks are used because they have features that let the driver control the truck remotely and receive quick status updates.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The ease of vehicle diagnosis and increased telematics use in the automotive sector fuels the growth of the connected truck market.

The development of self-driving trucks is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities which fuel market growth.

Threats from cyberattacks and a lack of uninterrupted and seamless internet connectivity may hamper the market’s expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects have resulted in supply-chain disruptions that have decreased auto sales, created a shortage of semiconductor components, and forced the temporary closure of numerous production facilities around the world, which in turn impacted the demand of the connected truck market. In addition, heavy-duty truck producers had trouble meeting demand as shortages of semiconductors and other parts restrained production. Several automobile manufacturers also experienced shortages of components, such as semiconductor chips, and others, which further delayed the production of connected trucks.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the connected truck market. The adoption of a new telematics platform for safe and economical fleet management and the investment collaboration between telematics and car insurance companies are expected to lead to significant growth in the connected truck market in North America. Additionally, the development of the connected truck market in North America is fueled by the adoption of advanced telematics solutions by major market participants.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global connected truck market are:

Continental AG

AB Volvo

BorgWarner Inc

Denso Corporation

Harman International

Magna International Inc

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Sierra Wireless, Inc

Geotab Inc

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc

Mix Telematics

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global connected truck market segmentation focuses on Communication Type, Range, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Communication Type

Vehicle-To-Vehicle

Vehicle-To-Cloud

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

Segmentation based on Range

Dedicated Short Range

Long Range/Cellular Network

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation based on Application

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Well-being

Vehicle Management

Mobility Management

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

