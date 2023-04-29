Solar-Powered UAV Market Size, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2023-2035

Report Ocean recently announced the publication of its new report on the global Solar-Powered UAV market. The research assesses key elements that will have a significant impact on the market throughout the anticipated time frame from both the supply and demand sides, including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.
The worldwide Solar-Powered UAV market study concentrates on market share and competitiveness index, which aids in assessing the contributions made by the leading player to the sector. Each company is regularly assessed using a variety of criteria, including financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, crucial data, product range, and segment contribution.
The global solar-powered UAV market revenue was around US$ 378.5 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$ 881.9 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
Solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are defined as drones that run their operations using solar cells that receive their power straight from the sun. Unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) that run on solar power have solar cells mounted on them. The solar energy is captured by these solar cells during the day. The drone’s onboard electronics and other devices are powered by the energy that is gathered.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Factors such as increased solar-powered drone development for defense applications and rising demand for drone services are anticipated to propel the growth of the global solar-powered UAV market.
Drone technology development and an increase in demand in emerging nations create opportunities for the market.
Drone cybersecurity risks, expensive technology integration, and low operational efficiency hamper the growth of the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the solar-powered UAV market. During the pandemic, drone service providers developed and used a variety of use cases, including lab sample pick-up and delivery, transportation of medical supplies to cut down on travel time and infection exposure, aerial spraying of public areas to disinfect potentially contaminated areas, and monitoring and assurance of public spaces.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the solar-powered market due to the increase in the use of UAVs in industrial and agricultural activities and the increase in the adoption of defense drones which propels the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global solar-powered UAV market are:
AeroVironment Inc
Atlantik Solar
Aurora Flight Sciences
Avy
BAE Systems
Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics
Elektra
Eos Technologie
Kea Aerospace
Korea Aerospace Research Institute
Newspace
QinetiQ
Silent Falcon UAS Technologies
Skydweller Aero
Sunbirds SAS
Uav-instruments
Xsun
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global solar-powered UAV market segmentation focuses on Application, Mode of Operation, Type, Range, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Government
Construction
Others
Agriculture and Environment
Media and Entertainment
Energy
Segmentation based on Mode of Operation
Semi-Autonomous
Autonomous
Segmentation based on Type
Fixed wing drones
Multirotor drones
Quadcopter drones
Segmentation based on Range
Less Than 300 KM
More Than 300 KM
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
