Nola pitches Phillies past Astros in World Series rematch

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight smooth innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s World Series.

Nola (2-2) yielded three hits and struck out six. The right-hander retired 11 straight during one stretch and then the final 12 batters he faced.

Schwarber hit a solo home run in the first before Jeremy Peña answered in the bottom half with one of his own. Cristian Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double, and Brandon Marsh added an RBI single in the seventh.

José Alvarado worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Mauricio Dubón’s 20-game hitting streak was snapped for Houston. He went 0 for 4.

Framber Valdez (2-3) allowed three runs in seven innings. The All-Star lefty won twice in the 2022 World Series, including the Game 6 clincher, as the Astros beat Philadelphia for their second championship.

RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers ace Jacob deGrom retired his first 10 batters, then walked one and was removed after allowing his first hit because of right forearm tightness, his second early exit in three starts.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner exited his start April 17 at Kansas City after four no-hit innings because of right wrist soreness.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer off Clarke Schmidt (0-3) and doubled twice. The Yankees played their first game this season without captain Aaron Judge, who had tests on his sore right hip.

Dane Dunning (2-0) allowed two runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his third save.

BRAVES 4, METS 0, 5 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and Max Fried pitched Atlanta past New York in a game called after five innings because of rain.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an RBI single in the fifth and Olson followed with a 461-foot drive off David Peterson (1-4) for his first home run against a left-hander this season.

Fried (2-0) allowed three hits and went the distance as the teams played in a steady rain all night. The left-hander did not permit a run for the third straight outing and has allowed just one all season.

Atlanta improved to a major league-best 11-2 on the road and beat the Mets for the seventh time in their last eight meetings dating to last season.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six and were shut out for the fifth time this year.

GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Shane Bieber (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings as Cleveland beat Boston.

The Guardians got back to .500 at 13-13, winning consecutive games for the first time since April 14-15. They are 9-5 on the road.

All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up Jarren Duran’s leadoff double in the ninth before inducing three straight groundouts for his ninth save.

Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly and Josh Bell’s RBI double opened a 2-0 first-inning lead for Cleveland. Myles Straw hit a run-scoring single in the second.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) gave up four runs in five innings.

BREWERS 2, ANGELS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single off Aaron Loup (0-2) with two outs in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee stopped Los Angeles' three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for the Brewers, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save and has nine scoreless innings in nine appearances.

RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaac Paredes had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, and the Rays beat the sliding White Sox.

Paredes drove Kendall Graveman’s second pitch to left field for his fourth homer. He also doubled twice and scored twice.

Rookie Kevin Kelly, the last of five Tampa Bay relievers, got the final out for his first career save. Colin Poche (2-0) got the win.

Chicago has dropped nine in a row for the franchise’s longest skid since it lost 10 straight games in 2013.

Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn homered for the White Sox. Graveman (1-2) has allowed one run in each of his last two appearances.

MARLINS 3, CUBS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Miami to the win.

Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.

A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout.

Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.

The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Jose Miranda homered as Minnesota stayed hot at the plate.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Jorge López struck out Nick Pratto for his second save.

Salvador Perez had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Royals. Pratto added three singles and two RBIs, and Edward Olivares doubled twice, tripled and scored three runs.

After the first pitch was delayed two hours by rain, Royals starter Jordan Lyles (0-5) gave up seven runs in four innings.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo López (2-2) struggled for the second straight outing but still pitched into the seventh.

