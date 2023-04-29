Taiwan completes tests for advanced Sky Bow III missile

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force has completed evaluations for an advanced version of the Sky Bow III missile and plans for mass production have begun.

Under the Strong Bow Project, the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) developed two advanced types of the Sky Bow III, Liberty Times reported.

The first type, which passed evaluations, can intercept targets at an altitude of 70 kilometers. Meanwhile, the second type, which is still undergoing tests, can soar up to heights of 100 km.

The original Sky Bow III has a maximum altitude of 45 km and is already being mass-produced.

Test launches for the first variant were conducted by the Air Force at the military’s Jiupeng Base in Pingtung in August to verify its ability to detect, track, and destroy enemy targets.

The Ministry of National Defense said that the Air Force has included the follow-up mass production into its force reorganization plan and is acting according to the level of enemy threats and operational needs. This way, the Air Force can build a comprehensive air defense missile defense system and enhance the overall air defense capabilities to achieve a favorable position in defense operations.

Taiwan’s missile production for 2023 is expected to reach 1,000. NCSIST has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missiles, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missiles, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missiles.