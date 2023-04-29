Jaguars add TE Brenton Strange in 2nd round of NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Penn State's Brenton Strange with the 61st overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, giving them a versatile tight end to pair with veteran Evan Engram at the position.

Jacksonville let tight ends Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold leave in free agency, creating holes in coach Doug Pederson's offense. General manager Trent Baalke seemingly filled them by adding the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder with potential to be a matchup problem for defenses and a red zone option for Trevor Lawrence.

He joins Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison in Jacksonville's draft class. Jacksonville drafted Harrison with the 27th pick in the first round Thursday night.

Strange had 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns for the Nittany Lions last year. He finished his college career with 70 receptions for 755 yards and 11 scores in four seasons.

He joins a position group that includes Engram, Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince. Jacksonville used its franchise tag on Engram, guaranteeing him more than $11 million this fall. But Engram has yet to sign the tender offer.

Tight end had been one of the Jags' top needs. Nonetheless they traded down five spots, moving from No. 56 to No. 61, to land Strange. They picked up the first selection of the fifth round (No. 136 overall) in return from Chicago.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL