Giants take center Schmitz in second round of NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After losing two centers to free agency, the New York Giants drafted center John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Starter Jon Feliciano signed with the San Francisco 49ers and backup Nick Gates went to Washington.

While the Giants have 14 offensive linemen on their roster and said they were confident one could play center, they opted to take Schmitz. He played five seasons with the Golden Gophers of the Big Ten Conference, starting his final 35 games.

The selection was somewhat surprising because the Giants needed a deep threat at wide receiver and they chose a lineman with the 57th overall selection.

New York selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round with the 24th pick overall. It has one pick in the third round, the 89th overall selection.

Schmitz was described by the scouts as strong, tough and durable but not the quickest guy on his feet.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL