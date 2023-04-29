Bengals take CB DJ Turner in second round of NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan cornerback DJ Turner in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on Turner, who was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season.

Turner reunites with his former college teammate Dax Hill. Cincinnati drafted the former Michigan safety in the first round a season ago.

Cincinnati, which selected Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy with the 28th overall pick, is scheduled to be on the clock again at pick No. 92 in the third round.

