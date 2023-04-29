Legislative Yuan establishes Taiwan-Ireland friendship group

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cross-party legislators on Friday (April 28) established the Taiwan-Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ching-min (陳靜敏), the founder and chair of the association, said she hopes to use this organization to promote friendship between Taiwan and Irish lawmakers and government agencies at all levels, CNA reported. Chen also said she was invited to give a speech in the Irish Parliament in May, to share Taiwan's experience of freedom and democracy.

Chen said her relationship with the Irish Parliament began when she was awarded membership in the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons last year and was invited to Ireland. Thus, she was inspired to create the association to promote friendship between Taiwan and Ireland.

Chen said that she would leave for Europe on May 16. After speaking at the Irish Parliament, she will participate in the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland as a representative of the DPP.

Irish lawmaker John McGuinness, chair of the Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Society, congratulated Chen in a pre-recorded video and promised to actively promote interactions with Taiwan and support Taiwan's participation in international organizations.