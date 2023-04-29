Dolphins bolster secondary, take CB Cam Smith in NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added depth to their secondary by selecting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st pick of the NFL draft Friday night.

Smith — a prospect that some experts felt had first-round talent — had six interceptions and 3.5 tackles for loss during his career with the Gamecocks. He's joining a Dolphins secondary that was decimated by injuries last season, which played a role in Miami finishing 27th in passing defense in 2022.

This offseason, the Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, brought in Vic Fangio to lead the defense and traded for former Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The selection is a bit of a surprise for the Dolphins, who could have added a tight end, offensive lineman or running back with their first pick of the draft.

Miami will pick again at No. 84 in the third round.

The Dolphins did not have a first-round pick after forfeiting one when an NFL investigation found they violated the league’s antitampering policy regarding communication with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Miami gave up its other 2023 first-rounder in a November trade with Denver for edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

