Colts take Kansas St CB Julius Brents at No. 44 in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts traded down twice Friday night before taking Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the NFL draft at No. 44 overall. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Indianapolis native earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 on the strength of four interceptions and 45 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. Brents is expected to replenish the position after general manager Chris Ballard traded top corner Stephon Gilmore to Dallas in March. Brents began his college career at Iowa before transferring in 2021 to Kansas State. He was a three-time all-conference performer at Warren Central High School in Indy and measured a 82 ⅝-inch wingspan. The selection required a wait. Ballard twice traded down, first picking up a fifth-round selection (No. 141 overall) from Las Vegas in exchange for dropping from No. 35 overall to No. 38. Ballard then acquired an extra fourth-rounder, No. 110 overall, from Atlanta for moving from No. 38 to No. 44.

On the opening day of the draft, the Colts grabbed Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The move was expected after so many changes at QB for the Colts, who finished 4-12-1 mark last season with three different starters.

