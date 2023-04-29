Cardinals trade down again, then select LSU's Ojulari

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL draft following another trade by first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals needed help with their pass rush after J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen signed with the Broncos during free agency. The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Ojulari played in 11 games last season for the Tigers, finishing with 58 tackles, including 8 1/2 for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

The Cardinals opened their second day of the draft by dealing the No. 33 and No. 81 picks to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 41 and No. 72 picks in this year's draft. The Cardinals also received a third-round pick in next year's draft.

The Titans used the No. 33 pick to take Kentucky's Will Levis after the quarterback surprisingly fell out of the first round on Thursday.

Ossenfort — who worked in the Titans front office before coming to Arizona — has shown a willingness to make deals in his first draft with the Cardinals. They had the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday before moving down to No. 12 in a trade and then moving back up to No. 6 in another trade less than an hour later.

The Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 pick.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL