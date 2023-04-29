Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders traded up three spots Friday to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Las Vegas sent the Indianapolis Colts the 38th and 141st picks of this year's draft.

In getting Mayer, the Raiders address a major void at that position created when they traded Darren Waller last month to the New York Giants. Waller had more than 1,000 yards receiving in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before injuries limited his production the past two years.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mayer should give new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a major target, particularly in the red zone.

Mayer was an AP first-team All-American and Mackey Award finalist last season after catching 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. The TD total set a record for Fighting Irish tight ends.

The Raiders have two more picks Friday, both in the third round.

