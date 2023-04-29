AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 - 28, 2023

Coach Miguel Martinez, right, warms up with Claire Quinn as she prepares for her 156-pound champion bout on the final night of the 100th year of the C... Coach Miguel Martinez, right, warms up with Claire Quinn as she prepares for her 156-pound champion bout on the final night of the 100th year of the Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Cicero, Ill, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Quinn fell in love with boxing when she started taking lessons to help her get back in shape following knee surgery. Now 30, she is one of the top-ranked amateurs in her weight class and has her sights set on turning pro and fighting on local cards. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)