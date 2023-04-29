Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 - 28, 2023

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/29 07:07
A Muslim woman holds out her hands painted with traditional "henna" as she performs an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ram...
An orange-clad boy waits for people to pay to throw pies at him during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Th...
Athletes compete in a soccer match as part of the Indigenous Games, in the Tapirema community of Peruibe, Brazil, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Hundreds o...
Pablo Fernandez, an Mb'a Indigenous man from Caaguazu, sits under plastic that is part of an encampment outside the National Indigenous Office, where ...
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard from the Bureviy Brigade participate in a military exercise in the Kyiv region on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (A...
Police use a drill to remove a section of pavement next to the hand of a climate activist during a protest against the government's climate policy, in...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson lifts up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh overall...
Beekeepers lift honeycombs from a beehive after using smoke to calm the bees, during the honey harvest along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, in R...
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, right, reacts after sliding back and beating a pickoff attempt by Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, duri...
A singing bird stands inside a cage covered by cloth at the store of Paul Lall, who has sold birds for more than 50 years, at the Stabroek Market in G...
Coach Miguel Martinez, right, warms up with Claire Quinn as she prepares for her 156-pound champion bout on the final night of the 100th year of the C...
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany steers his car during a qualifying session at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. (A...
Horsemen await the start of the cavalcade in honor of Saint George's Day organized by Fenix ranch, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 23, 2023. ...
David Morrell Jr. steps over Yamaguchi Falcao after knocking him out during a super middleweight title boxing bout Saturday, in Las Vegas, April 22, 2...
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, U...
An athlete competes in a log carrying relay race event at Peruibe beach during the Indigenous Games, near the Tapirema community of Peruibe, Brazil, S...
Workers cut asparagus in a field near Schrobenhausen, Germany, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar flies through the air as he is tripped by Los Angeles FC defender Denil Maldonado during the first half of an MLS...
Soldiers in the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery mount their horses as they take part in an Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out final assessment in Lond...
An Israeli Air Force aerobatic team performs in an air show marking the country's 75th Independence Day, over the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israe...
Rep. Zooey Zephyr hugs a supporter at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Republicans in Montana's House of Represe...
Two women listen to a streaming of Pope Francis' speech during a meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral...

From a woman performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, to a boxer preparing for her bout in a Golden Gloves boxing tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

